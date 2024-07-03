iifl-logo-icon 1
Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd Share Price

599.15
(-1.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open614
  • Day's High647.95
  • 52 Wk High687.5
  • Prev. Close607.05
  • Day's Low587
  • 52 Wk Low 342.1
  • Turnover (lac)582.67
  • P/E65.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value67.05
  • EPS9.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)339.06
  • Div. Yield0
Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

614

Prev. Close

607.05

Turnover(Lac.)

582.67

Day's High

647.95

Day's Low

587

52 Week's High

687.5

52 Week's Low

342.1

Book Value

67.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

339.06

P/E

65.98

EPS

9.2

Divi. Yield

0

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:57 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Nov-2023Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.20%

Non-Institutions: 34.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.12

0.12

0.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

6.81

5.27

5.27

Net Worth

6.93

5.39

5.39

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

49.56

15.01

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

49.56

15.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.29

0.17

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Aman Preet

Executive Director

Tarun Goel

Non Executive Director

Kulbir Chopra

Non Executive Director

Avneet Chopra

Independent Director

Ravtej Singh Teer

Independent Director

Prabhkamal Singh Sahni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepika Dixit

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd

Summary

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited was originally incorporated on July 29, 2002 as a Private Limited Company as Technix Electronics Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T. of Delhi and Haryana. Thereafter, the Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Technix ElectronicsLimited on July 10, 2023. Again, the name of Company was changed to Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on August 17, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is engaged in bulk trading of excess inventory, open boxed inventory, re-commerce products and refurbished products. These products range in several categories such as small home appliances, apparel, kitchenwares and household, speaker & mobileaccessories, large appliances, footwear etc. These products are generally of various well-known brands such as Samsung, Thomson, MI, LG, symphony, ZARA, Nike, Reebok, Campus, Sony, JBL, Boat, Gizmore, One Plus, etc.Since, the Company is primarily a B-2-B re-commerce player which started its operations in 2005, it take the aforementioned products in bulk from various dealers of Inalsa, Khaitan etc and supplies these products in bulk to clients such as Jindal Mega Mart, Brand Wala, VLE Bazaar Private Limited, HIC International, PSUAVI, KRAT India, Zazz Technology besides to its sister companies such as (Rockingdeals Private Limited, Rockingdeals (H
Company FAQs

What is the Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd share price today?

The Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹599.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd is ₹339.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd is 65.98 and 9.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd is ₹342.1 and ₹687.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd?

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 79.71%, 6 Month at -6.41%, 3 Month at 0.51% and 1 Month at 58.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.01 %
Institutions - 0.20 %
Public - 34.79 %

