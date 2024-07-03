Summary

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited was originally incorporated on July 29, 2002 as a Private Limited Company as Technix Electronics Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T. of Delhi and Haryana. Thereafter, the Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Technix ElectronicsLimited on July 10, 2023. Again, the name of Company was changed to Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on August 17, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is engaged in bulk trading of excess inventory, open boxed inventory, re-commerce products and refurbished products. These products range in several categories such as small home appliances, apparel, kitchenwares and household, speaker & mobileaccessories, large appliances, footwear etc. These products are generally of various well-known brands such as Samsung, Thomson, MI, LG, symphony, ZARA, Nike, Reebok, Campus, Sony, JBL, Boat, Gizmore, One Plus, etc.Since, the Company is primarily a B-2-B re-commerce player which started its operations in 2005, it take the aforementioned products in bulk from various dealers of Inalsa, Khaitan etc and supplies these products in bulk to clients such as Jindal Mega Mart, Brand Wala, VLE Bazaar Private Limited, HIC International, PSUAVI, KRAT India, Zazz Technology besides to its sister companies such as (Rockingdeals Private Limited, Rockingdeals (H

