SectorTrading
Open₹614
Prev. Close₹607.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹582.67
Day's High₹647.95
Day's Low₹587
52 Week's High₹687.5
52 Week's Low₹342.1
Book Value₹67.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)339.06
P/E65.98
EPS9.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.12
0.12
0.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
6.81
5.27
5.27
Net Worth
6.93
5.39
5.39
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
49.56
15.01
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
49.56
15.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.29
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Aman Preet
Executive Director
Tarun Goel
Non Executive Director
Kulbir Chopra
Non Executive Director
Avneet Chopra
Independent Director
Ravtej Singh Teer
Independent Director
Prabhkamal Singh Sahni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepika Dixit
Reports by Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd
Summary
Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited was originally incorporated on July 29, 2002 as a Private Limited Company as Technix Electronics Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T. of Delhi and Haryana. Thereafter, the Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Technix ElectronicsLimited on July 10, 2023. Again, the name of Company was changed to Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on August 17, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is engaged in bulk trading of excess inventory, open boxed inventory, re-commerce products and refurbished products. These products range in several categories such as small home appliances, apparel, kitchenwares and household, speaker & mobileaccessories, large appliances, footwear etc. These products are generally of various well-known brands such as Samsung, Thomson, MI, LG, symphony, ZARA, Nike, Reebok, Campus, Sony, JBL, Boat, Gizmore, One Plus, etc.Since, the Company is primarily a B-2-B re-commerce player which started its operations in 2005, it take the aforementioned products in bulk from various dealers of Inalsa, Khaitan etc and supplies these products in bulk to clients such as Jindal Mega Mart, Brand Wala, VLE Bazaar Private Limited, HIC International, PSUAVI, KRAT India, Zazz Technology besides to its sister companies such as (Rockingdeals Private Limited, Rockingdeals (H
Read More
The Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹599.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd is ₹339.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd is 65.98 and 9.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd is ₹342.1 and ₹687.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 79.71%, 6 Month at -6.41%, 3 Month at 0.51% and 1 Month at 58.52%.
