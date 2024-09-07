Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the Notice Convening 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Video Means Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/09/2024) Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)