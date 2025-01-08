|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Jan 2025
|3 Jan 2025
|Board Meeting Intimation Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 08, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/01/2025) Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024. Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 29, 2024.
