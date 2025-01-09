Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENTs DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our Company was originally incorporated on July 29, 2002 as a Private Limited Company as "Technix Electronics Private Limited" vide

Registration No. 116354 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T. of Delhi and Haryana. Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the Shareholders at their Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 20, 2023, our Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of our Company was changed to "Technix Electronics Limited" and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on July 10, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi. Subsequently, pursuant to a special resolution passed by our shareholder in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on August 04, 2023 the name of our Company was changed to "Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited" and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on August 17, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Corporate Identification Number of our Company is U29305DL2002PLC116354.

Our company, Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd. (herein this section referred as "Rockingdeals CE") is primarily a B-2-B re-commerce player which started its operations in 2005. Our company is primarily engaged in bulk trading of excess inventory, open boxed inventory, re-commerce products and refurbished products, which has been further detailed in this section. These products range in several categories such as small home appliances, apparel, kitchenwares and household, speaker & mobile accessories, large appliances, footwear etc. These products are generally of various well-known brands such as Samsung, Thomson, MI, LG, symphony, ZARA, Nike, Reebok, Campus, Sony, JBL, Boat, Gizmore, One Plus, etc.

As on date our company has over 18 categories of Stock Keeping Units (SKU) i.e., electrical appliances (Syska, Havells, LG, Panasonic, Usha, Crompton, Luminous, Phillips etc.), apparels & footwear (Zara, Nike, Campus etc), speaker (Boat, JBL, Gizmore), mobile and mobile accessories (Lenovo, Boat, Gizmore etc) and various other products which the company procures from ecommerce vendors of platforms like Snapdeal (Juscorp), affiliates of Flipkart, Amazon and, etc; companies like GO Auto, Salora International, Zazz Technology Connect Private Limited; and dealers & distributors like Matrix Housewares, Raj Agency, Sudhi Enterprises etc.

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE LAST FINANCIAL YEAR AND STUB PERIOD

As per mutual discussion between the Board of the Company and LM, in the opinion of the Board of the Company there have not arisen any circumstances since the date of the last financial statements as disclosed in this Red Herring Prospectus and which materially and adversely affect or is likely to affect within the next twelve months except as follows:

The authorized capital of the Company has been increased from 5,50,00,000 to 5,73,00,000 by creation of 2,30,000 new Equity Shares of 10 each vide ordinary resolution passed at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on August 31,2023.

Change in status of the Company from private limited to public limited vide special resolution passed at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on April 20, 2023. Subsequently, pursuant to a special resolution passed by our shareholder in the Extra Ordinary

General Meeting held on August 04, 2023 the name of our Company was changed to "Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited" and a

Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on August 17, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.

The Shareholders of our Company approved appointment of Mr. Aman Preet as Managing Director in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on August 04, 2023.

The Shareholders of our Company regularized the appointment of Mrs. Avneet Chopra as an Independent Directors in the Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 04, 2023.

The Shareholders of our Company regularized the appointment of Mr. Ravtej Singh Teer and Mr. Prabhkamal Singh Sahni as an Independent Directors in the Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 04, 2023.

The Board of Directors of our Company have approved raising of funds by way of Initial Public Offering vide its resolution dated August 17, 2023.

The Board of Directors of our Company have been authorised to raise the funds by way of Initial Public Offering vide special resolution passed at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on August 19, 2023.

FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Our business is subjected to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factor" beginning on page 20 of this Red Herring Prospectus. Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:

Changes, if any, in the regulations / regulatory framework / economic policies in India and / or in foreign countries, which affect national & international finance. ability to retain our skilled personnel;

Supply Chain Management;

Performance of Companys competitors;

Significant developments in Indias economic and fiscal policies;

Volatility in the Indian and global capital market.

DISCUSSION ON RESULT OF OPERATION

Our Significant Accounting Policies

Overview of Revenue & Expenditure

Our revenue and expenses are reported in the following manner:

Revenues

Revenue of operations

Our principal component of revenue from operations is generated from the sale of excess inventory products being manufactured by various brands and open-box products returned by the customers.

Other Income

Our other income mainly comprises of interest income, net gain on sale of fixed income and other non-operating income.

Particulars For the period ended June For the period ended March 31, 30, 2023* 2023 2022 2021 Income Revenue from operations 9,58,149.53 15,01,008.14 14,82,816.41 10,55,632.13 As a % of total Income 100.00% 98.91% 96.72% 98.69% Other Income 0.31 16,524.17 50,268.15 13,986.48 As a % of Total Income 0.00% 1.09% 3.28% 1.31% Total Revenue 9,58,149.84 15,17,532.31 15,33,084.56 10,69,618.61

Expenditure

Our total expenditure primarily consists of purchase of inventory, employee benefit expenses, Finance Costs, depreciation and amortization expense and other expenses.

Purchase of Stock- in -Trade

Purchase of Stock in Trade are primarily in relation to purchases goods for trading.

Changes in Inventories

Changes in Inventories primarily consist of excess inventory, open boxed inventory, re-commerce products and refurbished products.

Employment Benefit Expenses

Our employee benefit expenses mainly include salaries and wages, contribution to PF, Earned leave expense, gratuity expense, and staff welfare expense

Finance Costs

Our finance costs mainly include interest expense and other borrowing costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation includes depreciation and amortization.

Other Expenses

It includes payment to auditor, business promotion, repairs and maintenance, fuel and power expense, legal and professional expense, rent, bank charges, insurance expense, tour and travelling expense, and other miscellaneous expenses.

RESULTS OF OUR OPERATION

Particulars For the period For the period ended March 31, ended June 30, 2023 2022 2021 2023 (Hundred) (Hundred) (Hundred) (Hundred) INCOME: Revenue from Operations 9,58,149.53 15,01,008.14 14,82,816.41 10,55,632.13 As a % of Total Income 100.00% 98.91% 96.72% 98.69% %Increase (Decrease) - 1.23% 40.47% - Other Income 0.31 16,524.17 50,268.15 13,986.48 As a % of Total Income 0.00% 1.09% 3.28% 1.31% %Increase (Decrease) - -67.13% 259.41% - Total Income 9,58,149.84 15,17,532.31 15,33,084.56 10,69,618.61 Variance (15,552.25) 4,63,465.95 - Variance % -1.01% 43.33% - EXPENSES: Cost of Material Consumed Purchase of Stock- in -Trade 9,46,725.96 10,59,686.45 12,90,879.93 8,98,535.91 % Of Total Revenue 98.81% 69.83% 84.20% 84.01% % Increase (Decrease) - -17.91% 43.66% - Changes in Inventory of Finished Goods, Work- in - (2,34,817.82) 2,683.95 (17,472.12) (1,63,066.54) Progress and Stock- In- Trade % Of Total Revenue -24.51% 0.18% -1.14% -15.25% % Increase (Decrease) - 115.36% -89.29% - Employee Benefit Expense 18,785.03 50,978.49 69,698.15 1,30,748.08 % Of Total Revenue 1.96% 3.36% 4.55% 12.22% % Increase (Decrease) - -26.86% -46.69% - Finance Costs 12,062.25 43,455.40 39,000.15 36,499.66 % Of Total Revenue 1.26% 2.86% 2.54% 3.41% % Increase (Decrease) - 11.42% 6.85% - Depreciation and Amortization Expense 5,856.46 24,953.66 23,449.46 37,566.12 % Of Total Revenue 0.61% 1.64% 1.53% 3.51% % Increase (Decrease) - 6.41% -37.58% - Other Expenses 40,262.93 1,30,931.07 1,09,202.94 1,27,153.12 % Of Total Revenue 4.20% 8.63% 7.12% 11.89% % Increase (Decrease) - 19.90% -14.12% - Total Expenses 7,88,874.81 13,12,689.02 15,14,758.51 10,67,436.34 % Of Total Revenue 82.33% 13,12,689.02 86.50% 15,14,758.51 98.80% 10,67,436.34 99.80% % Increase (Decrease) - -13.34% 41.91% - Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation and Tax 1,87,193.43 2,56,728.17 30,507.51 62,261.56 (EBITDA) % Of Total Revenue 19.54% 16.92% 1.99% 5.82% Variance 741.52% -51.00% - Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) 181336.97 231774.52 7058.05 24695.44 % Of Total Revenue 18.93% 15.27% 0.46% 2.31% % Increase (Decrease) - 3183.83% -71.42% - Profit before exceptional items and Tax 1,69,275.03 2,04,843.29 18,326.05 2,182.27 Exceptional Items - - - - Profit before Tax 1,69,275.03 2,04,843.29 18,326.05 2,182.27 % Of Total Revenue 17.67% 13.50% 1.20% 0.20% % Increase (Decrease) - 1017.77% 739.77% - Tax Expenses: Current Tax 43,915.01 49,463.20 2,443.01 4,566.33 Deferred Tax 208.28 1,040.94 1,515.06 (901.20) % Of Total Revenue 4.61% 3.33% 0.26% 0.34% Profit (Loss) for the period 1,25,151.74 1,54,339.14 14,367.98 (1,482.86) % Of Total Revenue 13.06% 10.17% 0.94% -0.14% % Increase (Decrease) - 974.19% 1068.94% -

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Income from Operations

Our revenue from operations for the period ended June 30, 2023 was Rs. 9,58,14,953 which is 100.00% of the total revenue from sale of products.

During the Q1 of FY 23, there are 3 new brand tie ups.

1. Zara (Sudhi Enterprises) 2. Gizmore (Zazz Technologies)

3. One well known appliances brand of India

These new tie ups have significantly contributed to the increased turnover of the company.

Other Income

Our other income for the period ended June 30, 2023 is Nil.

Expenditure

Purchase of Stock in Trade

The Purchase of Stock in Trade costs for the period ended June 30, 2023 were Rs. 9,46,72,596 which was about 98.81% of the total revenue and which includes purchase of Stock for trading and selling of goods.

Changes in inventory of finished goods, work-in -progress, stock-in trade

The Changes in inventory of finished goods costs for the period ended June 30, 2023 were Rs. (2,34,817,82) which is about (24.51)% of the total revenue and it primarily consist of changes in Finished goods.

Employee Benefits expenses

The employee benefits expenses for the period ended June 30, 2023 were Rs. 18,78,503 which was about 1.96% of the total revenue and which include salaries and wages, contribution to PF, Earned leave expense, gratuity expense, and staff welfare expense

Financial Costs

Financial costs for the period ended June 30, 2023 were Rs. 12,06,225 which was about 1.26% of the total revenue and include interest expense and other borrowing costs.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

Depreciation for the period ended June 30, 2023 were Rs. 5,85,646 which was about 0.61% of the total revenue and which consists of depreciation and amortization.

Other Expenses

The other expenses for the period ended June 30, 2023 were Rs. 40,26,293 which was about 4.20% of the total revenue and which includes payment to auditor, business promotion, repairs and maintenance, fuel and power expense, legal and professional expense, rent, bank charges, insurance expense, tour and travelling expense, and other miscellaneous expenses.

EBIDTA

Our EBITDA for the period ended June 30, 2023 were Rs. 1,87,19,343.

Profit before Interest and Tax

Our PBIT for the period ended June 30, 2023 were Rs. 1,81,33,697.

Profit /(Loss) after Tax (Operating Margin)

PAT for the period ended June 30, 2023 was Rs. 1,25,15,174.

FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 COMPARED WITH THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Income

Total revenue has decreased by 15,55,225 and 1.01% from 15,33,08,456 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to

15,17,53,231 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in revenue is due to decrease in other income. However, the overall revenue from operation has been increased.

Expenditure

Total Expenditure decreased by 2,02,06,949 and 13.34% from 15,14,75,851 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to

13,12,68,902 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Overall expenditure was decreased mainly due to decrease in the purchase of stock in trade and employee benefit expenses.

Purchase of Stock in Trade

Purchase of Stock in Trade decreased by 2,31,19,348 and 17.91% from 12,90,87,993 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to 10,59,68,645 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Purchase of stock in trade was decreased due to decrease in product cost.

Changes in inventory of finished goods, work-in -progress, stock-in trade

Changes in inventory of finished goods increased by 20,15,607 and 115.36% from (17,47,212) in the fiscal year ended March 31,

2022 to 2,68,395 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Changes in inventory of finished goods, work-in -progress, stock-in trade was increased mainly due to increase in sales.

Employee Benefit Expense

Employee Benefit Expenses decreased by 18,71,966 and 26.86% from 69,69,815 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to

50,97,849 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Overall employee cost was decreased due to decrease in salary & wages of employee.

Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax

Profit / Loss before Interest, Depreciation and Tax has increased by 2,26,22,066 and 741.52% from 30,50,751 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax of 2,56,72,817 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Profit before exceptional & extraordinary items and Tax was increased due to increase in revenue from operations and increase in profit margins.

Finance Costs

Our finance costs increased by 4,45,525 and 11.42% from 39,00,015 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to 43,45,540 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The increase was mainly on account of increase in interest expense and other borrowing costs.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

Depreciation in terms of value increased by 1,50,420 and 6.41% from 23,44,946 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to

24,95,366 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Increase in depreciation is due to increase in asset base.

Other Expenses

Other Expense was increased by 21,72,813 and 19.90% from 1,09,20,294 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to 1,30,93,107 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Other Expense was increased due to increase in business promotion expense, Repair and maintenance expense, rent.

Net Profit after Tax and Extraordinary items

Net Profit has increased by 1,39,97,117 and 974.19% from 14,36,798 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to profit of

1,54,33,914 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Net profit was increased due to increase in revenue from operations and the and increase in profit margin.

Companys turnover has increased from Rs. 10,55,63,312 to Rs. 14,82,81,641 in FY 22 & loss of Rs. 1,48,286 has been changed to profit of Rs. 14,36,798. During 2022, Company has focused on increasing the sales and optimizing the cost structure for the company. Payroll cost is reduced from Rs. 1,30,74,808 to Rs. 69,69,815 and other expenses are reduced from Rs. 1,27,15,312 to Rs. 1,09,20,294.

During the year FY 2023, Company has focused to optimize the margins by keeping consistent level of activity. We have focused more on high margin deals and allocated more capital towards the same. As a result of this, Company is able to increase its gross margins from 15% to 30%. Increase in Gross Profit has resulted in significant increase in profit; keeping other costs constant.

FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 COMPARED WITH THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

Income

Total revenue has increased by 4,63,46,595 and 43.33% from 10,69,61,861 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to

15,33,08,456 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The increase in revenue is on account of increase in sale from operations.

The major and primary reason for increase in revenue in FY22 is COVID only. During 2021 when COVID was at its peak, there was an overall slowdown in the business of our company due to which most of orders left unfulfilled in FY21.

Further, when the COVID started coming down, our business accelerated and the company started their fulfilling the previous orders, the company has increased its purchases from the e-commerce platform such as flipkart.

Further the company has also diversified the stock keeping unit under the mix category in to luggage, footwear, Small Home Appliances. All these reasons jointly helped the company with the increased sales in FY22.

Expenditure

Total Expenditure increased by 4,47,32,217 and 41.91% from 10,67,43,634 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to

15,14,758.51 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Overall expenditure was increased mainly due to increase in purchase of stock in trade and finance costs.

Cost of Material consumed

Purchase of Stock in Trade

Purchase of Stock in Trade increased by 3,92,34,402 and 43.66% from 8,98,53,591in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to

12,90,879.93 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Overall purchase of stock increased due to increase sales.

Changes in inventory of finished goods, work-in -progress, stock-in trade

Changes in inventory of finished goods increased by 1,45,59,242 and 89.29% from (1,63,06,654) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to (17,47,212) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Change in inventory was increased mainly due to increase in sales.

Employee Benefit Expense

Employee Benefit Expenses decreased by 6,10,494 and (46.69%) from 1,30,74,808 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to

69,69,815 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Overall employee cost was decreased due to decrease in salary & wages to directors and employee and staff welfare expense.

Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax

Profit / Loss before Interest, Depreciation and Tax has decreased by 31,75,405 and 51.00% from 62,26,156 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to Profit of 30,50,751 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Profit before interest, depreciation and Tax was decreased due to increase in total expenses of the company.

Finance Costs

Our finance costs increased by 2,50,050 and 6.85% from 36,49,966 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to 39,00,015 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The increase was mainly on account of increase in other borrowing costs.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

Depreciation in terms of value decreased by 14,11,666 and 37.58% from 37,56,612 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to

23,44,946 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Decrease in depreciation is due to decrease in the Property, Plant and Equipment.

Other Expenses

Other Expense was decreased by 17,95,018 and 14.12% from 1,27,15,312 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to

1,09,20,294 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Other Expenses was decreased due to decrease in the payment of auditor fees, rates and Taxes, tour and travelling expenses and other miscellaneous expenses.

Net Profit after Tax and Extraordinary items

Net Profit has increased by 15,85,084 and 1068.94% from (1,48,286) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to profit of

14,36,798 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Net profit was increased due to increase in revenue from operations.

INFORMATION REQUIRED AS PER ITEM (II) (C) (I) OF PART A OF SCHEDULE VI TO THE SEBI REGULATIONS:

1. Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

3. Income and Sales on account of major product/main activities.

Income and sales of our Company on account of sale in bulk trading of Unboxed, Excess inventory and Pre-owned products of various well-known brands.

4. Whether the company has followed any unorthodox procedure for recording sales and revenues

5. Future changes in relationship between costs and revenues.

Our Companys future costs and revenues will be determined by demand/supply situation.

6. Future relationship between Costs and Income

Our Companys future costs and revenues will be determined by competition, demand/supply situation, Indian Government Policies, foreign exchange rates and interest rates quoted by banks & others.

7. Extent to which material increases in net sales or revenue are due to increased sales volume, introduction of new products or services or increased sales prices.

Increases in our revenues are by and large linked to increases in the volume of business.

8. Total turnover of each major industry segment in which the issuer company operates

The Company is operating primarily in B2B segment and selling multiple products under the categories of Small home appliances, fashion and apparels, household and kitchen appliances, speakers and mobile accessories and others. Relevant industry data, as available, has been included in the chapter titled "Our Industry" beginning on page 76 of this Red Herring Prospectus.

9. Status of any publicly announced new products or business segments

10. The extent to which the business is seasonal

Our business is subject to seasonality as we see higher demand of our products from our customers during the festive seasons which generally starts from Dusshera/Diwali/ Christmas / New Year onwards and higher demand from clients in third and fourth quarter of financial year, these two quarters contribute around 70% of our total revenue.

11. Any significant dependence on a single or few suppliers or customers

Our Company was significantly dependent on top 5 customers. For further details refer the chapter titled "Risk factor" and "Our

12. Competitive Conditions

We do face normal competition from existing and potential competitors which is common for any business. We have, over a period of time, developed certain competitive strengths which have been discussed in section titled "Our Business" on page 89 of this Red Herring Prospectus.