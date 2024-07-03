iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mittal Life Style Ltd Share Price

2.3
(-6.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:24:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.49
  • Day's High2.49
  • 52 Wk High3.12
  • Prev. Close2.45
  • Day's Low2.19
  • 52 Wk Low 1.39
  • Turnover (lac)141.1
  • P/E61.25
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.43
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)102.1
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mittal Life Style Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.49

Prev. Close

2.45

Turnover(Lac.)

141.1

Day's High

2.49

Day's Low

2.19

52 Week's High

3.12

52 Week's Low

1.39

Book Value

1.43

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

102.1

P/E

61.25

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Mittal Life Style Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Mittal Life Style Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mittal Life Style Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:44 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.48%

Non-Promoter- 62.51%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 62.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mittal Life Style Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.59

29.59

14.93

11.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.13

1.39

1.08

1.91

Net Worth

32.72

30.98

16.01

13.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

51.81

52.15

98.32

89.74

yoy growth (%)

-0.64

-46.95

9.56

11.99

Raw materials

-2.98

-1.21

-94.47

-86.83

As % of sales

5.75

2.32

96.08

96.76

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.32

-0.43

-0.42

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.24

0.33

2.11

2.07

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.08

-0.11

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.07

-0.59

-0.56

Working capital

-10.43

0.14

2.72

-2.76

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.64

-46.95

9.56

11.99

Op profit growth

70.53

-117.28

61.71

-9.9

EBIT growth

-61.48

-70.62

-4.69

-9.01

Net profit growth

-31.42

-82.85

0.73

13.72

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mittal Life Style Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mittal Life Style Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

BrijeshKumar Jagdishkumar Mittal

Director & CFO

Pratik Brijeshkumar Mittal

Non Executive Director

Sudha Brijeshkumar Mittal

Independent Director

Prasun Muljibhai Modi

Independent Director

Praful Jadavji Shah

Independent Director

Vishnu Banwariala Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

ANKITSINGH GANESHSINGH RAJPOOT

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mittal Life Style Ltd

Summary

Mittal Life Style Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Mittal Life Style Private Limited on 31 August 2005. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Mittal Life Style Limited upon the conversion into a Public Limited Company on November 23, 2017. The Company is a reputed trading house, dealing in Denim Fabrics. It started trading in Denim Fabrics in 2005. Strategically located in Mumbai, the Company positions its operations to make a stronger contribution to its long-term strategy of providing customers with innovative, market-driven and highly competitive denim fabrics ever since its foundation in 2005. It has one of the biggest stock-supported range of denim fabrics in India with over 200 regular sorts stocked.For providing different types and quality of denim fabric, the Company tied-up with about 16 Composite mills to get denim fabric manufactures as per its need and requirements. Some of regular suppliers are Mafatlal Industries Limited, Oswal Industries Limited, Bhaskar Industries Private Limited, Nandan Denim Limited etc. The Company also tied-up with 11 logistic companies to pick denim fabric from various mills and warehouse at their premises.The Company came out with a Public Issue in March, 2018 of 21,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 4.41 Crores.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mittal Life Style Ltd share price today?

The Mittal Life Style Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mittal Life Style Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mittal Life Style Ltd is ₹102.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mittal Life Style Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mittal Life Style Ltd is 61.25 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mittal Life Style Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mittal Life Style Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mittal Life Style Ltd is ₹1.39 and ₹3.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mittal Life Style Ltd?

Mittal Life Style Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.69%, 3 Years at 4.13%, 1 Year at 16.11%, 6 Month at 18.93%, 3 Month at 13.95% and 1 Month at 17.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mittal Life Style Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mittal Life Style Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 62.51 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mittal Life Style Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.