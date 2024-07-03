SectorTrading
Open₹2.49
Prev. Close₹2.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹141.1
Day's High₹2.49
Day's Low₹2.19
52 Week's High₹3.12
52 Week's Low₹1.39
Book Value₹1.43
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)102.1
P/E61.25
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.59
29.59
14.93
11.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.13
1.39
1.08
1.91
Net Worth
32.72
30.98
16.01
13.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
51.81
52.15
98.32
89.74
yoy growth (%)
-0.64
-46.95
9.56
11.99
Raw materials
-2.98
-1.21
-94.47
-86.83
As % of sales
5.75
2.32
96.08
96.76
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.32
-0.43
-0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.24
0.33
2.11
2.07
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.08
-0.11
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.07
-0.59
-0.56
Working capital
-10.43
0.14
2.72
-2.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.64
-46.95
9.56
11.99
Op profit growth
70.53
-117.28
61.71
-9.9
EBIT growth
-61.48
-70.62
-4.69
-9.01
Net profit growth
-31.42
-82.85
0.73
13.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
BrijeshKumar Jagdishkumar Mittal
Director & CFO
Pratik Brijeshkumar Mittal
Non Executive Director
Sudha Brijeshkumar Mittal
Independent Director
Prasun Muljibhai Modi
Independent Director
Praful Jadavji Shah
Independent Director
Vishnu Banwariala Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
ANKITSINGH GANESHSINGH RAJPOOT
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mittal Life Style Ltd
Summary
Mittal Life Style Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Mittal Life Style Private Limited on 31 August 2005. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Mittal Life Style Limited upon the conversion into a Public Limited Company on November 23, 2017. The Company is a reputed trading house, dealing in Denim Fabrics. It started trading in Denim Fabrics in 2005. Strategically located in Mumbai, the Company positions its operations to make a stronger contribution to its long-term strategy of providing customers with innovative, market-driven and highly competitive denim fabrics ever since its foundation in 2005. It has one of the biggest stock-supported range of denim fabrics in India with over 200 regular sorts stocked.For providing different types and quality of denim fabric, the Company tied-up with about 16 Composite mills to get denim fabric manufactures as per its need and requirements. Some of regular suppliers are Mafatlal Industries Limited, Oswal Industries Limited, Bhaskar Industries Private Limited, Nandan Denim Limited etc. The Company also tied-up with 11 logistic companies to pick denim fabric from various mills and warehouse at their premises.The Company came out with a Public Issue in March, 2018 of 21,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 4.41 Crores.
Read More
The Mittal Life Style Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mittal Life Style Ltd is ₹102.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mittal Life Style Ltd is 61.25 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mittal Life Style Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mittal Life Style Ltd is ₹1.39 and ₹3.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mittal Life Style Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.69%, 3 Years at 4.13%, 1 Year at 16.11%, 6 Month at 18.93%, 3 Month at 13.95% and 1 Month at 17.79%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.