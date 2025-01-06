iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mittal Life Style Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.27
(-7.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mittal Life Style Ltd

Mittal Life Styl FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.24

0.33

2.11

2.07

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.08

-0.11

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.07

-0.59

-0.56

Working capital

-10.43

0.14

2.72

-2.76

Other operating items

Operating

-10.31

0.32

4.13

-1.38

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.8

-0.74

0.02

Free cash flow

-10.29

1.12

3.39

-1.36

Equity raised

5.99

3.29

9.66

7.61

Investing

7.01

0

0

0

Financing

-5.81

13.29

8.6

6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.35

Net in cash

-3.09

17.71

21.65

12.59

Mittal Life Styl : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mittal Life Style Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.