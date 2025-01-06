Mittal Life Style Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.24
0.33
2.11
2.07
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.08
-0.11
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.07
-0.59
-0.56
Working capital
-10.43
0.14
2.72
-2.76
Other operating items
Operating
-10.31
0.32
4.13
-1.38
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.8
-0.74
0.02
Free cash flow
-10.29
1.12
3.39
-1.36
Equity raised
5.99
3.29
9.66
7.61
Investing
7.01
0
0
0
Financing
-5.81
13.29
8.6
6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.35
Net in cash
-3.09
17.71
21.65
12.59
