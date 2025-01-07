iifl-logo-icon 1
Mittal Life Style Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.27
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:24:50 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mittal Life Style Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

51.81

52.15

98.32

89.74

yoy growth (%)

-0.64

-46.95

9.56

11.99

Raw materials

-2.98

-1.21

-94.47

-86.83

As % of sales

5.75

2.32

96.08

96.76

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.32

-0.43

-0.42

As % of sales

0.52

0.61

0.44

0.47

Other costs

-48.93

-50.84

-2.13

-1.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

94.43

97.48

2.17

1.88

Operating profit

-0.37

-0.22

1.27

0.78

OPM

-0.72

-0.42

1.29

0.88

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.08

-0.11

-0.14

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.42

-0.47

-0.64

Other income

0.72

1.06

1.42

2.07

Profit before tax

0.24

0.33

2.11

2.07

Taxes

-0.06

-0.07

-0.59

-0.56

Tax rate

-27.56

-21.49

-27.92

-27.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.17

0.26

1.52

1.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.17

0.26

1.52

1.51

yoy growth (%)

-31.42

-82.85

0.73

13.72

NPM

0.34

0.5

1.55

1.68

