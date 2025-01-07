Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
51.81
52.15
98.32
89.74
yoy growth (%)
-0.64
-46.95
9.56
11.99
Raw materials
-2.98
-1.21
-94.47
-86.83
As % of sales
5.75
2.32
96.08
96.76
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.32
-0.43
-0.42
As % of sales
0.52
0.61
0.44
0.47
Other costs
-48.93
-50.84
-2.13
-1.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
94.43
97.48
2.17
1.88
Operating profit
-0.37
-0.22
1.27
0.78
OPM
-0.72
-0.42
1.29
0.88
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.08
-0.11
-0.14
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.42
-0.47
-0.64
Other income
0.72
1.06
1.42
2.07
Profit before tax
0.24
0.33
2.11
2.07
Taxes
-0.06
-0.07
-0.59
-0.56
Tax rate
-27.56
-21.49
-27.92
-27.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.17
0.26
1.52
1.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.17
0.26
1.52
1.51
yoy growth (%)
-31.42
-82.85
0.73
13.72
NPM
0.34
0.5
1.55
1.68
