Mittal Life Style Ltd Summary

Mittal Life Style Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Mittal Life Style Private Limited on 31 August 2005. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Mittal Life Style Limited upon the conversion into a Public Limited Company on November 23, 2017. The Company is a reputed trading house, dealing in Denim Fabrics. It started trading in Denim Fabrics in 2005. Strategically located in Mumbai, the Company positions its operations to make a stronger contribution to its long-term strategy of providing customers with innovative, market-driven and highly competitive denim fabrics ever since its foundation in 2005. It has one of the biggest stock-supported range of denim fabrics in India with over 200 regular sorts stocked.For providing different types and quality of denim fabric, the Company tied-up with about 16 Composite mills to get denim fabric manufactures as per its need and requirements. Some of regular suppliers are Mafatlal Industries Limited, Oswal Industries Limited, Bhaskar Industries Private Limited, Nandan Denim Limited etc. The Company also tied-up with 11 logistic companies to pick denim fabric from various mills and warehouse at their premises.The Company came out with a Public Issue in March, 2018 of 21,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 4.41 Crores.