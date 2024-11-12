Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Mittal Life Style Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

Mittal Life Style Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 03, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 1 : 2, i.e 1 Equity Share for every 2 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is Rs. 2 per share.

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024 Mittal Life Style Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

To consider Fund Raising Mittal Life Style Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 04, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 1 : 2, i.e 1 Equity Shares for every 2 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 2 per share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 MITTAL : 06-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 03, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 06, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/05/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024