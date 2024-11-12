iifl-logo-icon 1
Mittal Life Style Ltd Board Meeting

2.03
(-0.49%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:54:44 AM

Mittal Life Styl CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Mittal Life Style Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
Mittal Life Style Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 03, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 1 : 2, i.e 1 Equity Share for every 2 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is Rs. 2 per share.
Board Meeting25 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024 Mittal Life Style Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting4 Jul 20241 Jul 2024
To consider Fund Raising Mittal Life Style Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 04, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 1 : 2, i.e 1 Equity Shares for every 2 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 2 per share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202425 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 MITTAL : 06-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 03, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 06, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/05/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Mittal Life Style Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/01/2024)

