Mittal Life Style Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Jun 15, 2024. Mittal Life Style Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on Jun 15, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/06/2024) Mittal Life Style Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of undefined held on Jun 15, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/06/2024)