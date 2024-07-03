SectorTrading
Open₹48.45
Prev. Close₹51
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.16
Day's High₹52.8
Day's Low₹48.45
52 Week's High₹85
52 Week's Low₹47.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.96
P/E15.04
EPS3.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.48
4.03
1.72
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.94
2.75
0.9
1.66
Net Worth
17.42
6.78
2.62
1.91
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Summary
A G Universal Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited company in the name of Akshata Polymers Private Limited dated May 21, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to A G Universal Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 13, 2013 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Further, company converted into Public Company, with the name changed as A G Universal Limited on November 11, 2022. At present, the Company deals in trading of various products including Stainless Steel Pipes, Mild Steel Pipes, ERW Black Pipes, GI Pipes, Hollow Sections, uPVC Pipes cPVC Pipes, TMT Bars, CR Coils and HR Coils. It acts as a dealer for Surya Roshni Limited, Jindal Supreme (India) Private Limited, Swastik Pipe Limited, Ravindra Tubes Private Limited, Sks Ispat & Power Ltd, etc. It strengthened its position asone of the suppliers of high-end industrial MS Tubes, GI Pipes, and Hollow Sections. Their Promoter, Mr. Amit Gupta, management and employee team have been continuously engaged in outlining plans for the future development of the Company.The Company is a supplier and manufacturer of high quality Hollow Section Pipes and ERW Pipes in India. It manufacture Hollow Section Pipes in different sizes, grades and specification, which are supplied all over India for variety of applications in mechanical engineering such as for manufacturing of booms, frames and other vehicle components e
The A G Universal Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹52.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of A G Universal Ltd is ₹28.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of A G Universal Ltd is 15.04 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a A G Universal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of A G Universal Ltd is ₹47.5 and ₹85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
A G Universal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -27.04%, 6 Month at -21.54%, 3 Month at -19.56% and 1 Month at -11.69%.
