A G Universal Ltd Share Price

52.8
(3.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:37:02 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48.45
  • Day's High52.8
  • 52 Wk High85
  • Prev. Close51
  • Day's Low48.45
  • 52 Wk Low 47.5
  • Turnover (lac)3.16
  • P/E15.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.96
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

A G Universal Ltd KEY RATIOS

A G Universal Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

A G Universal Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

A G Universal Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:41 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Apr-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.64%

Non-Promoter- 29.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

A G Universal Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.48

4.03

1.72

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.94

2.75

0.9

1.66

Net Worth

17.42

6.78

2.62

1.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

A G Universal Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT A G Universal Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by A G Universal Ltd

Summary

A G Universal Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited company in the name of Akshata Polymers Private Limited dated May 21, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to A G Universal Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 13, 2013 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Further, company converted into Public Company, with the name changed as A G Universal Limited on November 11, 2022. At present, the Company deals in trading of various products including Stainless Steel Pipes, Mild Steel Pipes, ERW Black Pipes, GI Pipes, Hollow Sections, uPVC Pipes cPVC Pipes, TMT Bars, CR Coils and HR Coils. It acts as a dealer for Surya Roshni Limited, Jindal Supreme (India) Private Limited, Swastik Pipe Limited, Ravindra Tubes Private Limited, Sks Ispat & Power Ltd, etc. It strengthened its position asone of the suppliers of high-end industrial MS Tubes, GI Pipes, and Hollow Sections. Their Promoter, Mr. Amit Gupta, management and employee team have been continuously engaged in outlining plans for the future development of the Company.The Company is a supplier and manufacturer of high quality Hollow Section Pipes and ERW Pipes in India. It manufacture Hollow Section Pipes in different sizes, grades and specification, which are supplied all over India for variety of applications in mechanical engineering such as for manufacturing of booms, frames and other vehicle components e
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the A G Universal Ltd share price today?

The A G Universal Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹52.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of A G Universal Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of A G Universal Ltd is ₹28.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of A G Universal Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of A G Universal Ltd is 15.04 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of A G Universal Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a A G Universal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of A G Universal Ltd is ₹47.5 and ₹85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of A G Universal Ltd?

A G Universal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -27.04%, 6 Month at -21.54%, 3 Month at -19.56% and 1 Month at -11.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of A G Universal Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of A G Universal Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.36 %

