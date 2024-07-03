Summary

A G Universal Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited company in the name of Akshata Polymers Private Limited dated May 21, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to A G Universal Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 13, 2013 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Further, company converted into Public Company, with the name changed as A G Universal Limited on November 11, 2022. At present, the Company deals in trading of various products including Stainless Steel Pipes, Mild Steel Pipes, ERW Black Pipes, GI Pipes, Hollow Sections, uPVC Pipes cPVC Pipes, TMT Bars, CR Coils and HR Coils. It acts as a dealer for Surya Roshni Limited, Jindal Supreme (India) Private Limited, Swastik Pipe Limited, Ravindra Tubes Private Limited, Sks Ispat & Power Ltd, etc. It strengthened its position asone of the suppliers of high-end industrial MS Tubes, GI Pipes, and Hollow Sections. Their Promoter, Mr. Amit Gupta, management and employee team have been continuously engaged in outlining plans for the future development of the Company.The Company is a supplier and manufacturer of high quality Hollow Section Pipes and ERW Pipes in India. It manufacture Hollow Section Pipes in different sizes, grades and specification, which are supplied all over India for variety of applications in mechanical engineering such as for manufacturing of booms, frames and other vehicle components e

