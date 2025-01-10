iifl-logo-icon 1
A G Universal Ltd Balance Sheet

51.5
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.48

4.03

1.72

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.94

2.75

0.9

1.66

Net Worth

17.42

6.78

2.62

1.91

Minority Interest

Debt

15.47

16.68

9.43

9.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

32.89

23.46

12.05

11.36

Fixed Assets

13.05

13.01

5.31

5.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.61

1.72

0.22

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.17

0.1

0.15

0.14

Networking Capital

17

8.54

5.83

6

Inventories

14.86

8.52

1.13

0.77

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

9.69

11.81

4.69

3.33

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.7

9.01

6.53

4.9

Sundry Creditors

-13.98

-17.36

-5.7

-1.76

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.27

-3.44

-0.82

-1.24

Cash

0.07

0.09

0.53

0.07

Total Assets

32.9

23.46

12.04

11.36

