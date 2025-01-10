A G Universal Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.48
4.03
1.72
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.94
2.75
0.9
1.66
Net Worth
17.42
6.78
2.62
1.91
Minority Interest
Debt
15.47
16.68
9.43
9.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
32.89
23.46
12.05
11.36
Fixed Assets
13.05
13.01
5.31
5.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.61
1.72
0.22
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
0.1
0.15
0.14
Networking Capital
17
8.54
5.83
6
Inventories
14.86
8.52
1.13
0.77
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.69
11.81
4.69
3.33
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.7
9.01
6.53
4.9
Sundry Creditors
-13.98
-17.36
-5.7
-1.76
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.27
-3.44
-0.82
-1.24
Cash
0.07
0.09
0.53
0.07
Total Assets
32.9
23.46
12.04
11.36
