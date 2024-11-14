|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. A G Universal Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|A G Universal Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 04, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 A G Universal Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Board Meeting Intimation A G Universal Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcemnet Dated on: 02/02/2024)
