Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. A G Universal Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

A G Universal Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 04, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 A G Universal Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024