SectorTrading
Open₹59
Prev. Close₹60.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.88
Day's High₹59
Day's Low₹58.85
52 Week's High₹117.3
52 Week's Low₹37
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)72.47
P/E22.13
EPS2.75
Divi. Yield0.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.16
6.16
1.54
1.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.85
5.71
7.71
3.08
Net Worth
15.01
11.87
9.25
4.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
32.3
29.71
20.01
yoy growth (%)
8.69
48.44
Raw materials
-27.01
-24.75
-15.62
As % of sales
83.62
83.28
78.07
Employee costs
-1.99
-1.6
-1.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.91
1.91
1.32
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.09
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.61
-0.51
-0.39
Working capital
1.27
1.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.69
48.44
Op profit growth
5.65
27.31
EBIT growth
0.36
43.97
Net profit growth
-6.63
49.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
86.51
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
86.51
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Nipul Hirji Keniya
Non Executive Director
Hiten Talakchand Shah
Non Executive Director
Heena Hiten Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hiten Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhavin Gopal Gandhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vivek Shreevallabh Vyas
Director
Sahil Hiten Shah
Director
Prateek Rajendra Jaju
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Limited was originally incorporated as Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Private Limited on March 28, 2015, as a Private Limited Company pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Limited dated May 21, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Promoters of Company are Mr. Nipul H. Keniya and Mr. Hiten T. Shah. Promoted by Nipul Keniya, the Company started operations in 2015 in marketing and trading circles of the engineering and supply chain industry. In 2016, the Company opened its first Branch Office in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. It further established supplier base for high Pressure Die Casting and Gravity Die Casting. In 2018, the Company established the supplier base for Non-Ferrous parts.The Company floated an Initial Public Offer of 4,60,800 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs. 4.28 Crore in October, 2021. The Company is a full-service provider of global manufacturing, engineered and supply chain management services to and from India. It offer efficient services in advanced engineering, 3D scanning and printing services, rapid prototyping, flow simulation, project management and quality management. The Company help customers find the right overseas manufacturing source in India for their products and ensures optimal execution and qual
The Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹58.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd is ₹72.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd is 22.13 and 4.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd is ₹37 and ₹117.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.37%, 3 Years at 52.58%, 1 Year at 3.75%, 6 Month at -5.59%, 3 Month at -10.62% and 1 Month at -2.95%.
