iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd Share Price

58.85
(-3.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:37:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open59
  • Day's High59
  • 52 Wk High117.3
  • Prev. Close60.85
  • Day's Low58.85
  • 52 Wk Low 37
  • Turnover (lac)1.88
  • P/E22.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)72.47
  • Div. Yield0.74
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

59

Prev. Close

60.85

Turnover(Lac.)

1.88

Day's High

59

Day's Low

58.85

52 Week's High

117.3

52 Week's Low

37

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

72.47

P/E

22.13

EPS

2.75

Divi. Yield

0.74

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

12 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.45

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:59 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.43%

Foreign: 44.43%

Indian: 25.61%

Non-Promoter- 29.95%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.16

6.16

1.54

1.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.85

5.71

7.71

3.08

Net Worth

15.01

11.87

9.25

4.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

32.3

29.71

20.01

yoy growth (%)

8.69

48.44

Raw materials

-27.01

-24.75

-15.62

As % of sales

83.62

83.28

78.07

Employee costs

-1.99

-1.6

-1.22

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.91

1.91

1.32

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.09

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.61

-0.51

-0.39

Working capital

1.27

1.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.69

48.44

Op profit growth

5.65

27.31

EBIT growth

0.36

43.97

Net profit growth

-6.63

49.25

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

86.51

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

86.51

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.54

View Annually Results

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Nipul Hirji Keniya

Non Executive Director

Hiten Talakchand Shah

Non Executive Director

Heena Hiten Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hiten Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhavin Gopal Gandhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vivek Shreevallabh Vyas

Director

Sahil Hiten Shah

Director

Prateek Rajendra Jaju

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd

Summary

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Limited was originally incorporated as Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Private Limited on March 28, 2015, as a Private Limited Company pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Limited dated May 21, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Promoters of Company are Mr. Nipul H. Keniya and Mr. Hiten T. Shah. Promoted by Nipul Keniya, the Company started operations in 2015 in marketing and trading circles of the engineering and supply chain industry. In 2016, the Company opened its first Branch Office in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. It further established supplier base for high Pressure Die Casting and Gravity Die Casting. In 2018, the Company established the supplier base for Non-Ferrous parts.The Company floated an Initial Public Offer of 4,60,800 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs. 4.28 Crore in October, 2021. The Company is a full-service provider of global manufacturing, engineered and supply chain management services to and from India. It offer efficient services in advanced engineering, 3D scanning and printing services, rapid prototyping, flow simulation, project management and quality management. The Company help customers find the right overseas manufacturing source in India for their products and ensures optimal execution and qual
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd share price today?

The Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹58.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd is ₹72.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd is 22.13 and 4.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd is ₹37 and ₹117.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd?

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.37%, 3 Years at 52.58%, 1 Year at 3.75%, 6 Month at -5.59%, 3 Month at -10.62% and 1 Month at -2.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.05 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.95 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.