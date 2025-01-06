Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.91
1.91
1.32
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.09
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.61
-0.51
-0.39
Working capital
1.27
1.33
Other operating items
Operating
2.48
2.62
Capital expenditure
0.09
0.07
Free cash flow
2.57
2.69
Equity raised
5.69
2.87
Investing
0
0
Financing
0.12
0.18
Dividends paid
0.02
0
0
Net in cash
8.41
5.75
