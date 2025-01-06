iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd Cash Flow Statement

61.45
(0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Bombay Metrics FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.91

1.91

1.32

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.09

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.61

-0.51

-0.39

Working capital

1.27

1.33

Other operating items

Operating

2.48

2.62

Capital expenditure

0.09

0.07

Free cash flow

2.57

2.69

Equity raised

5.69

2.87

Investing

0

0

Financing

0.12

0.18

Dividends paid

0.02

0

0

Net in cash

8.41

5.75

