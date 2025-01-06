Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
32.3
29.71
20.01
yoy growth (%)
8.69
48.44
Raw materials
-27.01
-24.75
-15.62
As % of sales
83.62
83.28
78.07
Employee costs
-1.99
-1.6
-1.22
As % of sales
6.16
5.38
6.11
Other costs
-1.4
-1.57
-1.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.34
5.28
8.76
Operating profit
1.89
1.79
1.4
OPM
5.86
6.03
7.04
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.09
-0.08
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
0.11
0.21
0
Profit before tax
1.91
1.91
1.32
Taxes
-0.61
-0.51
-0.39
Tax rate
-32.16
-27.08
-29.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.3
1.39
0.93
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
1.3
1.39
0.93
yoy growth (%)
-6.63
49.25
NPM
4.03
4.69
4.66
