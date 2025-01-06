iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

61.45
(0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

32.3

29.71

20.01

yoy growth (%)

8.69

48.44

Raw materials

-27.01

-24.75

-15.62

As % of sales

83.62

83.28

78.07

Employee costs

-1.99

-1.6

-1.22

As % of sales

6.16

5.38

6.11

Other costs

-1.4

-1.57

-1.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.34

5.28

8.76

Operating profit

1.89

1.79

1.4

OPM

5.86

6.03

7.04

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.09

-0.08

Interest expense

0

0

0

Other income

0.11

0.21

0

Profit before tax

1.91

1.91

1.32

Taxes

-0.61

-0.51

-0.39

Tax rate

-32.16

-27.08

-29.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.3

1.39

0.93

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

1.3

1.39

0.93

yoy growth (%)

-6.63

49.25

NPM

4.03

4.69

4.66

