To the Members of

BOMBAY METRICS SUPPLY CHAIN LIMITED (Formerly BOMBAY METRICS SUPPLY CHAIN PRIVATE LIMITED.)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of BOMBAY METRICS SUPPLY CHAIN LIMITED (Formerly BOMBAY METRICS SUPPLY CHAIN PRIVATE LIMITED) (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2023, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. We have determined that there is no key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report. Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We have been informed that other information will be adopted by the Board of Directors at a later date and we will report, if other information so adopted is materially inconsistent with the financial statements.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

* Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

* Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

* Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

* Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

* Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. Asrequired by Section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of the limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

3. Asrequired by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

?) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act as applicable.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact on its financial position.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(ili) There are no amounts which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed Win the notes to the accounts no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that cause us to believe that the representation given by the Management under paragraph (3) (g) (iv) (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

(v) As stated in Note no. 35 of financial Statements-

(@) Inrespect of the dividend declared during the year and paid by the Company, the provisions of Section 123 of the Act were complied with.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have recommended dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

4. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable from 1st April, 2023 and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 is not applicable to the Company for the financial year ended 31? March, 2023.

For Rajendra & Co. Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number 108355W

Apurva R. Shah Partner

Membership No: 047166

UDIN: 23047166BGQSFH8657

Mumbai

Date: May 22, 2023

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of BOMBAY METRICS SUPPLY CHAIN LIMITED (Formerly BOMBAY METRICS SUPPLY CHAIN PRIVATE LIMITED)

(Referred to in paragraph 1, under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company, the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that

i. a. In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipments:

* The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property plant and equipment.

* The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. All the Property Plant and Equipments (including Capital Work-in-progress) has been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

?. Inour opinion and according to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the examination and records of the Company the title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2023 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. The inventories are generally held with third parties and are physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and based on information and explanation given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. For inventories, which are held with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with the books of account.

b. At any point of time during the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has neither made investments in, or provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties covered and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to clause 3 (iii)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company had not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loan which has fallen due for repayment during the year and has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f) The Company has not granted any loans during the year, which is either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not directly or indirectly advanced any loan to the person or given guarantees or securities in connection with the loan taken by persons covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has not made any loans, guarantees and securities and investments anytime during the year hence the provisions of the Section 186 are not applicable. Therefore, reporting under 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148 (1) (d) of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of Statutory dues:

g) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues, were outstanding as at 31? March, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date becoming payable.

h) There are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of disputes as on 31% March, 2023.

viii.= There were no transactions, not recorded in books of account, that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

a. Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given by the management, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowing to banks and did not have any outstanding dues payable to financial institution, Government or to debenture holders.

b. The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilised term loans taken during the year for purpose for which loans were applied.

d. The Company has not raised any fund on short term basis during the year and hence reporting clause 3 (ix) (d) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

e. The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates companies hence question of taking any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year does not arise and hence clause 3 (ix) (e) of the order is not applicable to the Company. f. The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies hence the question of raising loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies does not arise and hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) (f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

X. a. The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer during the year under review and hence, reporting under clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable.

b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Xi, a. In our opinion, based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Financial Statements and as per information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report

?. As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to information and explanations provided by the management, transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. According to the information and explanation provided by the management, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit report of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

Xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with the directors or persons connected with him and covered under section 192 of the Act and hence reporting under clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XVi. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year under review and hence reporting requirement under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

?. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company is not a Core Investment Company CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India and hence, reporting requirements under clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon.

d. The Group does not have any CIC as part of the group and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. The Company was not having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year and hence, provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

XXi.ja The Company does not have any investment in subsidiary or associates or joint venture Companies and accordingly preparation of consolidated financial statement is not applicable to the company and hence reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For Rajendra & Co. Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number 108355W

Apurva R. Shah

Partner

Membership No. 047166

UDIN:23047166BGQSFH8657

Mumbai

Date: May 22, 2023

(Referred to in paragraph 3 (f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls With reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 (“the ACT”).

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of BOMBAY METRICS SUPPLY CHAIN LIMITED (Formerly BOMBAY METRICS SUPPLY CHAIN PRIVATE LIMITED) (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respect.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and payments of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For Rajendra & Co. Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number 108355W

Apurva R. Shah

Partner

Membership No. 047166

UDIN: 23047166BGQSFH8657

Mumbai

Date: May 22, 2023