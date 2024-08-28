|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Sep 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|09th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Monday, 20th September, 2024, at 09.00 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM). Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2024) Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/09/2024)
