Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd Summary

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Limited was originally incorporated as Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Private Limited on March 28, 2015, as a Private Limited Company pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Limited dated May 21, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Promoters of Company are Mr. Nipul H. Keniya and Mr. Hiten T. Shah. Promoted by Nipul Keniya, the Company started operations in 2015 in marketing and trading circles of the engineering and supply chain industry. In 2016, the Company opened its first Branch Office in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. It further established supplier base for high Pressure Die Casting and Gravity Die Casting. In 2018, the Company established the supplier base for Non-Ferrous parts.The Company floated an Initial Public Offer of 4,60,800 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs. 4.28 Crore in October, 2021. The Company is a full-service provider of global manufacturing, engineered and supply chain management services to and from India. It offer efficient services in advanced engineering, 3D scanning and printing services, rapid prototyping, flow simulation, project management and quality management. The Company help customers find the right overseas manufacturing source in India for their products and ensures optimal execution and quality by working with qualified and ISO-certified suppliers from India, China, Australia, Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia. It oversee the operations, manage supply chain process and choose right logistics partners to be close to ports connecting the customer locations. Apart from this, Company enable customer understand the benefits and savings of global manufacturing by helping many OEMs and Tier 1 customers manage their entire manufacturing and supply chain processes. Then, the Company guide these parts to their final destination, managing each step in the supply chain process, including finishing of goods and assembly operations leading to just-in-time delivery.