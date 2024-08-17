Recommended a Final Dividend @ 4.5 % i.e. Rs. 0.45/- per Equity Share on the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. Record Date has been fixed as Friday, August 30, 2024, for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of the Members to the said final Dividend for FY24. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/08/2024)