Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd Board Meeting

58.95
(7.08%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Bombay Metrics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting17 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
To consider bonus Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 17, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 6156960 : 6156960, i.e 6156960 Equity Shares for every 6156960 Equity Shares held. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/08/2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202430 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 08, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.45 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2024)
Board Meeting11 Mar 20247 Mar 2024
1. To consider and discuss the general updates and periodic business review of the Company;2. Any other incidental matters related to above mentioned items of agenda or any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 11, 2024.1. Considered Omnibus approval granted by the Audit Committee for the Related Party Transactions, to be entered during the financial year 2024-25;2. Considered and approve the revision in Directors Remuneration of Mr. Nipul Keniya, Managing Director of the Company, for the Financial Year 2024-2025 Read Less (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/03/2024)

