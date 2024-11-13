Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

To consider bonus Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 17, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 6156960 : 6156960, i.e 6156960 Equity Shares for every 6156960 Equity Shares held. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 08, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.45 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024