Debock Industries Ltd Share Price

3.12
(-0.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.12
  • Day's High3.12
  • 52 Wk High11.65
  • Prev. Close3.14
  • Day's Low3.12
  • 52 Wk Low 3
  • Turnover (lac)5.57
  • P/E7.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.52
  • EPS0.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)50.77
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Debock Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

3.12

Prev. Close

3.14

Turnover(Lac.)

5.57

Day's High

3.12

Day's Low

3.12

52 Week's High

11.65

52 Week's Low

3

Book Value

13.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

50.77

P/E

7.85

EPS

0.4

Divi. Yield

0

Debock Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

14 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Debock Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Debock Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:56 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.40%

Non-Promoter- 90.59%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 90.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Debock Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

162.74

76.44

41.97

8.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

52

6.13

27.72

17.24

Net Worth

214.74

82.57

69.69

25.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

30.77

18.66

20.2

17.58

yoy growth (%)

64.88

-7.59

14.85

9.44

Raw materials

-25.99

-16.23

-17.41

-14.41

As % of sales

84.44

86.94

86.19

81.98

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.4

-0.49

-0.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.81

0.29

0.28

1.44

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.44

-0.41

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.65

0.56

-0.73

-0.44

Working capital

0.02

-0.46

2.87

6.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

64.88

-7.59

14.85

9.44

Op profit growth

161.67

-3.05

-0.43

4.08

EBIT growth

206.65

-17.76

2.14

-1.88

Net profit growth

149.9

-292.32

-145.06

94.25

No Record Found

Debock Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Debock Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mukesh Manveer Singh

Independent Director

Arvind Rao

Independent Director

Kailash Brahmbhatt

Additional Director & CEO

Vadana Patidar

Additional Executive Director

Akash Kumar

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Sonu Sharma

Independent Director

Sanjeeda Dagar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Debock Industries Ltd

Summary

Debock Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Debock Sales and Marketing Private Limited at Jaipur, on August 11, 2008. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Debock Sales and Marketing Limited on July 25, 2017. Further, the Company name was changed from Debock Sales And Marketing Limited to Debcok Industries Limited effective from 21 December, 2021. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of agricultural equipment. It is manufacturer and suppliers of range of agricultural equipment mainly Tractor Trolley, Agricultural Thresher, Mould Board Ploughs, Mounted Disc Ploughs, Tillers, Tanker, Combine Machine, Seed Drill Machine, Mounted Disc Harrows, Tractor Cultivators, Chaff Cutters etc. The Company is also engaged in the hospitality services. Keeping in consideration the future concept of tourism in Rajasthan particularly in Deoli district area where there is no better option of hotels are available Company decided to commence its business in hospitality services by opening a class hotel (Hotel Debock Inn) in July 2015 at Deoli in Tonk District on NH -12. In this regard the Company entered into a MOU with Rajasthan Government.The manufacturing facility is located at Panwad Mod, Deoli, Tonk, Rajasthan and is well equipped with required facilities to facilitate smooth manufacturing process. The Company commenced business in the field of agric
Company FAQs

What is the Debock Industries Ltd share price today?

The Debock Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of Debock Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Debock Industries Ltd is ₹50.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Debock Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Debock Industries Ltd is 7.85 and 0.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Debock Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Debock Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Debock Industries Ltd is ₹3 and ₹11.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Debock Industries Ltd?

Debock Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.92%, 3 Years at -63.23%, 1 Year at -72.58%, 6 Month at -59.80%, 3 Month at -45.77% and 1 Month at -4.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Debock Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Debock Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 9.41 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 90.59 %

