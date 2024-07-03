SectorTrading
Open₹3.12
Prev. Close₹3.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.57
Day's High₹3.12
Day's Low₹3.12
52 Week's High₹11.65
52 Week's Low₹3
Book Value₹13.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50.77
P/E7.85
EPS0.4
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
162.74
76.44
41.97
8.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52
6.13
27.72
17.24
Net Worth
214.74
82.57
69.69
25.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
30.77
18.66
20.2
17.58
yoy growth (%)
64.88
-7.59
14.85
9.44
Raw materials
-25.99
-16.23
-17.41
-14.41
As % of sales
84.44
86.94
86.19
81.98
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.4
-0.49
-0.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.81
0.29
0.28
1.44
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.44
-0.41
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.65
0.56
-0.73
-0.44
Working capital
0.02
-0.46
2.87
6.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
64.88
-7.59
14.85
9.44
Op profit growth
161.67
-3.05
-0.43
4.08
EBIT growth
206.65
-17.76
2.14
-1.88
Net profit growth
149.9
-292.32
-145.06
94.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Manveer Singh
Independent Director
Arvind Rao
Independent Director
Kailash Brahmbhatt
Additional Director & CEO
Vadana Patidar
Additional Executive Director
Akash Kumar
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Sonu Sharma
Independent Director
Sanjeeda Dagar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Debock Industries Ltd
Summary
Debock Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Debock Sales and Marketing Private Limited at Jaipur, on August 11, 2008. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Debock Sales and Marketing Limited on July 25, 2017. Further, the Company name was changed from Debock Sales And Marketing Limited to Debcok Industries Limited effective from 21 December, 2021. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of agricultural equipment. It is manufacturer and suppliers of range of agricultural equipment mainly Tractor Trolley, Agricultural Thresher, Mould Board Ploughs, Mounted Disc Ploughs, Tillers, Tanker, Combine Machine, Seed Drill Machine, Mounted Disc Harrows, Tractor Cultivators, Chaff Cutters etc. The Company is also engaged in the hospitality services. Keeping in consideration the future concept of tourism in Rajasthan particularly in Deoli district area where there is no better option of hotels are available Company decided to commence its business in hospitality services by opening a class hotel (Hotel Debock Inn) in July 2015 at Deoli in Tonk District on NH -12. In this regard the Company entered into a MOU with Rajasthan Government.The manufacturing facility is located at Panwad Mod, Deoli, Tonk, Rajasthan and is well equipped with required facilities to facilitate smooth manufacturing process. The Company commenced business in the field of agric
Read More
The Debock Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.12 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Debock Industries Ltd is ₹50.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Debock Industries Ltd is 7.85 and 0.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Debock Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Debock Industries Ltd is ₹3 and ₹11.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Debock Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.92%, 3 Years at -63.23%, 1 Year at -72.58%, 6 Month at -59.80%, 3 Month at -45.77% and 1 Month at -4.85%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.