Debock Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Debock Sales and Marketing Private Limited at Jaipur, on August 11, 2008. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Debock Sales and Marketing Limited on July 25, 2017. Further, the Company name was changed from Debock Sales And Marketing Limited to Debcok Industries Limited effective from 21 December, 2021. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of agricultural equipment. It is manufacturer and suppliers of range of agricultural equipment mainly Tractor Trolley, Agricultural Thresher, Mould Board Ploughs, Mounted Disc Ploughs, Tillers, Tanker, Combine Machine, Seed Drill Machine, Mounted Disc Harrows, Tractor Cultivators, Chaff Cutters etc. The Company is also engaged in the hospitality services. Keeping in consideration the future concept of tourism in Rajasthan particularly in Deoli district area where there is no better option of hotels are available Company decided to commence its business in hospitality services by opening a class hotel (Hotel Debock Inn) in July 2015 at Deoli in Tonk District on NH -12. In this regard the Company entered into a MOU with Rajasthan Government.The manufacturing facility is located at Panwad Mod, Deoli, Tonk, Rajasthan and is well equipped with required facilities to facilitate smooth manufacturing process. The Company commenced business in the field of agric

