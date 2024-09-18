Debock Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024. Debock Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding ADDENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF 16th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/09/2024) Debock Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Revised Scrutinizers Report Due to clerical mathematical Mistake. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/10/2024)