Debock Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.81
0.29
0.28
1.44
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.44
-0.41
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.65
0.56
-0.73
-0.44
Working capital
0.02
-0.46
2.87
6.1
Other operating items
Operating
1.65
-0.03
2
6.82
Capital expenditure
0
3.69
0.38
3.11
Free cash flow
1.66
3.65
2.38
9.93
Equity raised
30.26
28.65
29.56
17.19
Investing
0
-3.75
0
3.75
Financing
18.82
9.68
5.55
14.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
50.75
38.23
37.49
45.55
