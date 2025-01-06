iifl-logo-icon 1
Debock Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.12
(-0.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:54 PM

Debock Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.81

0.29

0.28

1.44

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.44

-0.41

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.65

0.56

-0.73

-0.44

Working capital

0.02

-0.46

2.87

6.1

Other operating items

Operating

1.65

-0.03

2

6.82

Capital expenditure

0

3.69

0.38

3.11

Free cash flow

1.66

3.65

2.38

9.93

Equity raised

30.26

28.65

29.56

17.19

Investing

0

-3.75

0

3.75

Financing

18.82

9.68

5.55

14.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

50.75

38.23

37.49

45.55

