Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
30.77
18.66
20.2
17.58
yoy growth (%)
64.88
-7.59
14.85
9.44
Raw materials
-25.99
-16.23
-17.41
-14.41
As % of sales
84.44
86.94
86.19
81.98
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.4
-0.49
-0.32
As % of sales
0.87
2.19
2.44
1.83
Other costs
-0.25
-0.39
-0.61
-1.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.82
2.13
3.04
6.59
Operating profit
4.26
1.62
1.68
1.68
OPM
13.84
8.72
8.31
9.59
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.44
-0.41
-0.26
Interest expense
-0.91
-0.91
-1.19
0
Other income
0
0.03
0.21
0.03
Profit before tax
2.81
0.29
0.28
1.44
Taxes
-0.65
0.56
-0.73
-0.44
Tax rate
-23.21
189.05
-258.68
-30.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.16
0.86
-0.45
0.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.16
0.86
-0.45
0.99
yoy growth (%)
149.9
-292.32
-145.06
94.25
NPM
7.02
4.63
-2.22
5.67
