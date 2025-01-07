iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Debock Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.1
(-0.64%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:15:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Debock Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

30.77

18.66

20.2

17.58

yoy growth (%)

64.88

-7.59

14.85

9.44

Raw materials

-25.99

-16.23

-17.41

-14.41

As % of sales

84.44

86.94

86.19

81.98

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.4

-0.49

-0.32

As % of sales

0.87

2.19

2.44

1.83

Other costs

-0.25

-0.39

-0.61

-1.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.82

2.13

3.04

6.59

Operating profit

4.26

1.62

1.68

1.68

OPM

13.84

8.72

8.31

9.59

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.44

-0.41

-0.26

Interest expense

-0.91

-0.91

-1.19

0

Other income

0

0.03

0.21

0.03

Profit before tax

2.81

0.29

0.28

1.44

Taxes

-0.65

0.56

-0.73

-0.44

Tax rate

-23.21

189.05

-258.68

-30.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.16

0.86

-0.45

0.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.16

0.86

-0.45

0.99

yoy growth (%)

149.9

-292.32

-145.06

94.25

NPM

7.02

4.63

-2.22

5.67

Debock Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Debock Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.