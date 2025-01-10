Debock Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
162.74
76.44
41.97
8.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52
6.13
27.72
17.24
Net Worth
214.74
82.57
69.69
25.46
Minority Interest
Debt
0
12.76
14.63
21.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.03
0.01
0.03
Total Liabilities
214.8
95.36
84.33
46.73
Fixed Assets
17.94
13.73
12.53
12.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
196.43
81.24
69.13
33.78
Inventories
1.12
5.52
14.58
6.97
Inventory Days
82.65
Sundry Debtors
72.49
36.35
9.42
20.7
Debtor Days
245.46
Other Current Assets
145.21
51.62
51.98
13.72
Sundry Creditors
-6.13
-0.01
-0.04
-2
Creditor Days
23.71
Other Current Liabilities
-16.26
-12.24
-6.81
-5.61
Cash
0.44
0.38
2.67
0.04
Total Assets
214.81
95.35
84.33
46.72
