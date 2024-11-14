iifl-logo-icon 1
Debock Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Debock Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Dec 20249 Dec 2024
Debock Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Change in Company Secretary/Compliance Officer
Board Meeting5 Dec 20245 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 DIL : 22-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 14, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 22, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) DIL : 27-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 22, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 27, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 DIL : 05-Dec-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 27, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 05, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/11/2024) Debock Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/12/2024)
Board Meeting10 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Debock Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/10/2024)
Board Meeting13 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
Debock Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 13, 2024.
Board Meeting5 Sep 20248 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 DIL : 27-Aug-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on August 14, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 27, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Board Meeting Dated on: 14/08/2024) DIL : 05-Sep-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on August 27, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 05, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Board Meeting Dated on: 27/08/2024) Debock Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Board Meeting Dated on: 05/09/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
Debock Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 23, 2024.
Board Meeting11 Jul 202424 May 2024
Debock Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 11, 2024.
Board Meeting28 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
For considering the proposal of Merger and to transact other business matters of the Company. Debock Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024)
Board Meeting15 Jun 202423 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 DIL : 06-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 30, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 06, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) DIL : 10-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on Jun 06, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 10, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 06/06/2024) Debock Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 15/06/2024)
Board Meeting13 Jun 20247 Jun 2024
Debock Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 07, 2024. Debock Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mrs Nishu Goyal as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. Jun 07, 2024. Debock Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about change in Management DIL : 13-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on Jun 10, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 13, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 10/06/2024)
Board Meeting10 Apr 20243 Apr 2024
To consider the proposal of Scheme of Merger and to transact other business matters of the Company,
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Debock Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the allotment of Equityshares pursuant to the conversion of warrants issued on preferential basis. Debock Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)

