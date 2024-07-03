Debock Industries Ltd Summary

Debock Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Debock Sales and Marketing Private Limited at Jaipur, on August 11, 2008. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Debock Sales and Marketing Limited on July 25, 2017. Further, the Company name was changed from Debock Sales And Marketing Limited to Debcok Industries Limited effective from 21 December, 2021. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of agricultural equipment. It is manufacturer and suppliers of range of agricultural equipment mainly Tractor Trolley, Agricultural Thresher, Mould Board Ploughs, Mounted Disc Ploughs, Tillers, Tanker, Combine Machine, Seed Drill Machine, Mounted Disc Harrows, Tractor Cultivators, Chaff Cutters etc. The Company is also engaged in the hospitality services. Keeping in consideration the future concept of tourism in Rajasthan particularly in Deoli district area where there is no better option of hotels are available Company decided to commence its business in hospitality services by opening a class hotel (Hotel Debock Inn) in July 2015 at Deoli in Tonk District on NH -12. In this regard the Company entered into a MOU with Rajasthan Government.The manufacturing facility is located at Panwad Mod, Deoli, Tonk, Rajasthan and is well equipped with required facilities to facilitate smooth manufacturing process. The Company commenced business in the field of agriculture equipment in July 2015 by establishingmanufacturing/trading unit at Deoli in Jaipur - Kota Highway. In the said division, it manufacture the equipment which are used in the farming segment, like - Harrow, Trolley, Seed drill, Cultivator water tankers, Land Leveler, Sherna and diesel tanks. The Company also trading some agriculture items - like Thresher, Rotavators MB plough Disc plough and Tillers from the renowned parties to establish in the market and to meet the requirement of the area concerned farmers. In 2015, the Company further commenced new line of business in Hotel Division in the name of HOTEL DEBOCK INN.In May 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 22,20,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 4.44 Crore.During the year 2022, the Company has entered into new segments of Business and made amendments in the object clause in its Memorandum vide Resolution dated 28.11.2021 and entered into following line of Business consisting of Transportation & Logistics, Mining & Quarrying; Infrastructure; Real Estate- & Construction; Fertilizers & Chemicals; FMCG and Import-Export.