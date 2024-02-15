Debock Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 07, 2024. Debock Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on March 09, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024) Debock Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on March 11, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/02/2024) Debock Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/03/2024) Debock Industries Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 11, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/03/2024)