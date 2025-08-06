Sector
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
4.9
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
6.79
Net Worth
11.69
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,300.4
|116.59
|2,65,507.74
|504.04
|0.06
|5,875.6
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
712.3
|47.39
|25,001.73
|225.64
|1.12
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
239.15
|12.56
|18,696.14
|200.21
|2.84
|12,757.28
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
573.75
|143.44
|12,673.28
|32.01
|0.26
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
83.72
|0
|10,650.24
|1.83
|0.12
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Vipul Gobarbhai Dabhi
Non Executive Director
Hetalben Girdharilal Prajapati
Independent Director
Anandbhai Jitendrabhai Khoda
Independent Director
Kapilbhai Raysinhbhai Dodiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jagriti Sharma
05 S.#-245/B Plot-19 T.P.S.56,
Free Way Trade Center Narol,
Gujarat - 382405
Tel: +91 87808 46963
Website: http://www.medistephc.com
Email: info@medistephc.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Medistep Healthcare Ltd
