Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,300.4
|116.59
|2,65,507.74
|504.04
|0.06
|5,875.6
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
712.3
|47.39
|25,001.73
|225.64
|1.12
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
239.15
|12.56
|18,696.14
|200.21
|2.84
|12,757.28
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
573.75
|143.44
|12,673.28
|32.01
|0.26
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
83.72
|0
|10,650.24
|1.83
|0.12
|226.19
|36.61
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.