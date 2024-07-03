iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hardwyn India Ltd Share Price

18.11
(-4.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:44:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.09
  • Day's High19.15
  • 52 Wk High37.14
  • Prev. Close18.96
  • Day's Low17.95
  • 52 Wk Low 17.34
  • Turnover (lac)111.53
  • P/E73.04
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value7.93
  • EPS0.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)884.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hardwyn India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

19.09

Prev. Close

18.96

Turnover(Lac.)

111.53

Day's High

19.15

Day's Low

17.95

52 Week's High

37.14

52 Week's Low

17.34

Book Value

7.93

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

884.55

P/E

73.04

EPS

0.26

Divi. Yield

0

Hardwyn India Ltd Corporate Action

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Nov, 2024

arrow

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hardwyn India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Hardwyn India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.76%

Non-Promoter- 0.49%

Institutions: 0.48%

Non-Institutions: 55.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hardwyn India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.89

26.17

10.2

10.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

347.43

346.4

5.15

1.74

Net Worth

382.32

372.57

15.35

11.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

57.74

11.53

42.15

18.14

yoy growth (%)

400.63

-72.63

132.29

Raw materials

-53.86

-10.85

As % of sales

93.28

94.12

Employee costs

-0.91

-0.02

-0.09

-0.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.12

0.13

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

0

Tax paid

-0.58

-0.03

Working capital

6.33

-5.81

9.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

400.63

-72.63

132.29

Op profit growth

330.44

EBIT growth

409.38

Net profit growth

1,437.38

227.04

-57.96

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

152.85

164.66

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

152.85

164.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.5

0.71

View Annually Results

Hardwyn India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hardwyn India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Rubaljeet Singh Sayal

Chairman & Exec. Director

Swaran Jeet Singh Sayal

Independent Director

Shikha Chawla

Executive Director

Tanya Sayal

Independent Director

Kulmeet Lamba Chawla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kanchan Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hardwyn India Ltd

Summary

Hardwyn India Limited was originally incorporated with the name of Garv Industries Limited as a Limited Company on October 12, 2017 . The Promoter, Mr. Rishu Agarwal was involved in trading of aluminum products in Delhi from 1996 through his H.U.F till 2008. Another Promoter, Mrs. Daya Bansal managed a proprietorship firm known as Indian Sales Corporation which engaged in the business of fabrics trading from April, 2011 to March, 2013. The Company is promoted by Rishu Agarwal and family who have been in this business through family proprietary concerns, proprietary business and through partnership. Subsequently the promoter has been indirectly involved in aluminium and other trading business through financing activities carried out in the NBFC - R.S. Services Private Limited (its corporate promoter) since 2010 till date. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of trading of Aluminum and Fabric Products. It mostly dealt in products like Aluminum Products viz. Aluminium Sheets, coils, extrusions, grill, ladders, rolled products and textiles viz. cotton fabrics. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Glass-Kitchen & furniture fittings.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 32,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 3.2 Crore in April, 2018.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hardwyn India Ltd share price today?

The Hardwyn India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hardwyn India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hardwyn India Ltd is ₹884.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hardwyn India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hardwyn India Ltd is 73.04 and 2.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hardwyn India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hardwyn India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hardwyn India Ltd is ₹17.34 and ₹37.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hardwyn India Ltd?

Hardwyn India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 64.11%, 1 Year at -34.30%, 6 Month at -15.96%, 3 Month at -31.15% and 1 Month at -15.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hardwyn India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hardwyn India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.77 %
Institutions - 0.49 %
Public - 55.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hardwyn India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.