Open₹19.09
Prev. Close₹18.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹111.53
Day's High₹19.15
Day's Low₹17.95
52 Week's High₹37.14
52 Week's Low₹17.34
Book Value₹7.93
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)884.55
P/E73.04
EPS0.26
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.89
26.17
10.2
10.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
347.43
346.4
5.15
1.74
Net Worth
382.32
372.57
15.35
11.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
57.74
11.53
42.15
18.14
yoy growth (%)
400.63
-72.63
132.29
Raw materials
-53.86
-10.85
As % of sales
93.28
94.12
Employee costs
-0.91
-0.02
-0.09
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.12
0.13
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
0
Tax paid
-0.58
-0.03
Working capital
6.33
-5.81
9.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
400.63
-72.63
132.29
Op profit growth
330.44
EBIT growth
409.38
Net profit growth
1,437.38
227.04
-57.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
152.85
164.66
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
152.85
164.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.5
0.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Rubaljeet Singh Sayal
Chairman & Exec. Director
Swaran Jeet Singh Sayal
Independent Director
Shikha Chawla
Executive Director
Tanya Sayal
Independent Director
Kulmeet Lamba Chawla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kanchan Sharma
Summary
Hardwyn India Limited was originally incorporated with the name of Garv Industries Limited as a Limited Company on October 12, 2017 . The Promoter, Mr. Rishu Agarwal was involved in trading of aluminum products in Delhi from 1996 through his H.U.F till 2008. Another Promoter, Mrs. Daya Bansal managed a proprietorship firm known as Indian Sales Corporation which engaged in the business of fabrics trading from April, 2011 to March, 2013. The Company is promoted by Rishu Agarwal and family who have been in this business through family proprietary concerns, proprietary business and through partnership. Subsequently the promoter has been indirectly involved in aluminium and other trading business through financing activities carried out in the NBFC - R.S. Services Private Limited (its corporate promoter) since 2010 till date. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of trading of Aluminum and Fabric Products. It mostly dealt in products like Aluminum Products viz. Aluminium Sheets, coils, extrusions, grill, ladders, rolled products and textiles viz. cotton fabrics. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Glass-Kitchen & furniture fittings.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 32,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 3.2 Crore in April, 2018.
The Hardwyn India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hardwyn India Ltd is ₹884.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hardwyn India Ltd is 73.04 and 2.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hardwyn India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hardwyn India Ltd is ₹17.34 and ₹37.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hardwyn India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 64.11%, 1 Year at -34.30%, 6 Month at -15.96%, 3 Month at -31.15% and 1 Month at -15.09%.
