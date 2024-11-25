This is to inform that 07th Annual General Meeting of Hardwyn India Limited is schedule to be held on Wednesday, 18th December, 2024 at 03:00 P.M through Video conferencing/OAVM Pursuant to regulation 42 and all other applicable provision of SEBI(LODR) 2015, this is to inform you that Register of members and share transfer books of the Company shall be remain closed from 12th December 2024 to 18th December, 2024 for the purpose of 07th Annual General Meeting 1. The Board has approved draft Notice of Annual General Meeting and Directors Report along with applicable annexure thereto for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024; 2. The Board has appointed M/s. Vikas Verma & Associates (Practicing Company Secretaries firm) as Scrutinizer for the remote e-voting to be conducted for the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/11/2024) Please find the enclosed report of Scrutinizer along with Voting Results of the business transacted through 07th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/12/2024)