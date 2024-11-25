iifl-logo-icon 1
Hardwyn India Ltd AGM

16.94
(6.41%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Hardwyn India CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM18 Dec 202425 Nov 2024
This is to inform that 07th Annual General Meeting of Hardwyn India Limited is schedule to be held on Wednesday, 18th December, 2024 at 03:00 P.M through Video conferencing/OAVM Pursuant to regulation 42 and all other applicable provision of SEBI(LODR) 2015, this is to inform you that Register of members and share transfer books of the Company shall be remain closed from 12th December 2024 to 18th December, 2024 for the purpose of 07th Annual General Meeting 1. The Board has approved draft Notice of Annual General Meeting and Directors Report along with applicable annexure thereto for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024; 2. The Board has appointed M/s. Vikas Verma & Associates (Practicing Company Secretaries firm) as Scrutinizer for the remote e-voting to be conducted for the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/11/2024) Please find the enclosed report of Scrutinizer along with Voting Results of the business transacted through 07th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/12/2024)

Hardwyn India: Related News

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hardwyn India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
