Hardwyn India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.89
26.17
10.2
10.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
347.43
346.4
5.15
1.74
Net Worth
382.32
372.57
15.35
11.94
Minority Interest
Debt
9.06
4.56
6.6
4.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
391.38
377.13
21.95
16.86
Fixed Assets
4.92
0.9
0.76
0.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
348.35
348.18
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.04
0.02
0.01
Networking Capital
36.38
26.54
20.01
15.74
Inventories
45.79
31.61
14.05
9.98
Inventory Days
63.08
Sundry Debtors
31.1
21.03
30.44
21.23
Debtor Days
134.19
Other Current Assets
11
5.62
10.61
6.64
Sundry Creditors
-43.1
-27.18
-32.4
-21.21
Creditor Days
134.06
Other Current Liabilities
-8.41
-4.54
-2.69
-0.89
Cash
1.65
1.46
1.15
0.94
Total Assets
391.37
377.12
21.94
16.87
