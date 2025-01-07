iifl-logo-icon 1
Hardwyn India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.2
(-0.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:54:58 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hardwyn India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

57.74

11.53

42.15

18.14

yoy growth (%)

400.63

-72.63

132.29

Raw materials

-53.86

-10.85

As % of sales

93.28

94.12

Employee costs

-0.91

-0.02

-0.09

-0.06

As % of sales

1.57

0.19

0.23

0.37

Other costs

-0.9

-0.17

-0.62

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.57

1.54

1.47

0.53

Operating profit

2.05

0.47

OPM

3.55

4.13

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

0

Interest expense

-0.2

-0.32

Other income

0.31

0

0

0

Profit before tax

2.12

0.13

Taxes

-0.58

-0.03

Tax rate

-27.64

-24.48

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

1.53

0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.53

0.09

0.03

0.07

yoy growth (%)

1,437.38

227.04

-57.96

NPM

2.66

0.86

0.07

0.4

