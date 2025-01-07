Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
57.74
11.53
42.15
18.14
yoy growth (%)
400.63
-72.63
132.29
Raw materials
-53.86
-10.85
As % of sales
93.28
94.12
Employee costs
-0.91
-0.02
-0.09
-0.06
As % of sales
1.57
0.19
0.23
0.37
Other costs
-0.9
-0.17
-0.62
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.57
1.54
1.47
0.53
Operating profit
2.05
0.47
OPM
3.55
4.13
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
0
Interest expense
-0.2
-0.32
Other income
0.31
0
0
0
Profit before tax
2.12
0.13
Taxes
-0.58
-0.03
Tax rate
-27.64
-24.48
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
1.53
0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.53
0.09
0.03
0.07
yoy growth (%)
1,437.38
227.04
-57.96
NPM
2.66
0.86
0.07
0.4
