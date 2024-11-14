Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 30 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th December, 2024 for Allotment of Equity Shares Pursuant to Bonus Issue Allotment of 139552587 Equity Shares of RS 1/- each as fuly paid up Bonus Shares pursuant to Bonus Issue in the Ratio of 2:5 by HARDWYN INDIA LIMITED(COMPANY)

Board Meeting 25 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

1. The Board has approved draft Notice of Annual General Meeting and Directors Report along with applicable annexure thereto for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024; 2. The Board has appointed M/s. Vikas Verma & Associates (Practicing Company Secretaries firm) as Scrutinizer for the remote e-voting to be conducted for the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024

Appointment of M/s Amit Saxena & Associates (FRN: S2012DE199500), as Secretarial Auditor of the Company pursuant to provision of Section 204 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder for the financial year 2023-24

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Hardwyn India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of Bonus Shares if any and to consider any other items. In terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform all our stakeholders that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024, of the Financial Year 2024-25, both on Standalone and Consolidated basis, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon, (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Hardwyn India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation pursuant to regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2018 Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jun 2024 23 May 2024

Hardwyn India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per the captioned subject this is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Hardwyn India Limited is scheduled to be held on 30th May 2024 at the Registered office of the Company to Consider and Approve Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Hardwyn India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Hardwyn India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As per the captioned subject, the Meeting of the Board of Directors that was scheduled to be held on Friday 31 May, 2024 is further rescheduled due to unavoidable reasons and now will take place on Saturday 1 June 2024 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024) As per the captioned subject, we hereby attached the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 01 June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024