2:5 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that HARDWYN INDIA LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date : DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE HARDWYN INDIA LIMITED (541276) RECORD DATE 27/12/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 02 (Two) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.1/- each for every 05 (Five) existing equity share of Re.1/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 27/12/2024 DR- 786/2024-2025 Note : As informed by the company 139552587 equity shares would be allotted as on December 30,2024 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated December 23,2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.12.2024)