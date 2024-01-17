|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|25 Nov 2024
|12 Dec 2024
|18 Dec 2024
|Pursuant to regulation 42 and all other applicable provision of SEBI(LODR) 2015, this is to inform you that Register of members and share transfer books of the Company shall be remain closed from 12th December 2024 to 18th December, 2024 for the purpose of 07th Annual General Meeting.
