Hardwyn India Ltd Company Summary

15.92
(-5.07%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Hardwyn India Ltd Summary

Hardwyn India Limited was originally incorporated with the name of Garv Industries Limited as a Limited Company on October 12, 2017 . The Promoter, Mr. Rishu Agarwal was involved in trading of aluminum products in Delhi from 1996 through his H.U.F till 2008. Another Promoter, Mrs. Daya Bansal managed a proprietorship firm known as Indian Sales Corporation which engaged in the business of fabrics trading from April, 2011 to March, 2013. The Company is promoted by Rishu Agarwal and family who have been in this business through family proprietary concerns, proprietary business and through partnership. Subsequently the promoter has been indirectly involved in aluminium and other trading business through financing activities carried out in the NBFC - R.S. Services Private Limited (its corporate promoter) since 2010 till date. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of trading of Aluminum and Fabric Products. It mostly dealt in products like Aluminum Products viz. Aluminium Sheets, coils, extrusions, grill, ladders, rolled products and textiles viz. cotton fabrics. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Glass-Kitchen & furniture fittings.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 32,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 3.2 Crore in April, 2018.

