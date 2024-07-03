iifl-logo-icon 1
Oriental Trimex Ltd Share Price

9.85
(0.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:04:11 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.98
  • Day's High10.2
  • 52 Wk High16.91
  • Prev. Close9.8
  • Day's Low9.42
  • 52 Wk Low 6.01
  • Turnover (lac)20.49
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)72.4
  • Div. Yield0
Oriental Trimex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

9.98

Prev. Close

9.8

Turnover(Lac.)

20.49

Day's High

10.2

Day's Low

9.42

52 Week's High

16.91

52 Week's Low

6.01

Book Value

11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

72.4

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Oriental Trimex Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Oriental Trimex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Oriental Trimex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.23%

Non-Promoter- 0.41%

Institutions: 0.40%

Non-Institutions: 72.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oriental Trimex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.4

30.15

28.52

28.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.66

38.14

42.04

47.86

Net Worth

61.06

68.29

70.56

76.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

18.53

18.25

74.83

54.46

yoy growth (%)

1.54

-75.61

37.39

-5.15

Raw materials

-17.5

-14.86

-62.97

-44.45

As % of sales

94.48

81.43

84.15

81.61

Employee costs

-0.67

-0.7

-1.17

-1.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.37

-2.57

3.8

4.98

Depreciation

-1.46

-1.46

-1.46

-1.53

Tax paid

-0.49

-1.33

-0.42

6.36

Working capital

-4.36

-0.73

16.84

-1.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.54

-75.61

37.39

-5.15

Op profit growth

-136.53

-83.67

48.69

227.38

EBIT growth

-102.15

-75.53

46.12

215.67

Net profit growth

49.57

-291.3

-73.31

968.82

Oriental Trimex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Oriental Trimex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajesh Punia

Whole-time Director

Savita Punia

Independent Director

Vivek Seth

Independent Director

Jitendra Surendra Gupta

Director

Baldev Kumar Lakhanpal

Independent Director

Aditya Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oriental Trimex Ltd

Summary

Oriental Trimex Limited, promoted by Mr. Rajesh Punia and Ms. Savita Punia, was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 22nd April 1996 and later on converted into Public Company on February 06, 2001. The Company is engaged in the business of trading of building material, processing of marble and mining of granite. The Companys marble processing units are located at Greater Noida in NCR, at Singur near Kolkata and Gumidipoondi near Chennai. All the processing facilities of the Company are fully integrated processing facilities equipped with state-of-the-art machineries namely Gangsaws, automatic Resin Lines with robotic feeds, imported automatic Line Polishers and imported Grinding Machines. Apart from three marble processing units, the Company has a small granite processing unit in the State of Orissa. It has 3 granite quarries in the State of Orissa at Rairangpur, Behrampur are under developmentIn 2001, the Company commissioned marble processing unit at Greater Noida with a licensed and installed capacity of 12,600 MT per annum whereby the Company initiated the process of processing of imported as well as indigenous rough marble blocks into slabs/tiles.The Company further acquired small granite processing unit at Rairangpur, Orissa with a capacity of 650 MT. Presently, the Company is sourcing its raw material requirements through imports and indigenous sources. The Company is importing rough marble blocks for meeting its raw material requirement from Middle East, South
Company FAQs

What is the Oriental Trimex Ltd share price today?

The Oriental Trimex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oriental Trimex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oriental Trimex Ltd is ₹72.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oriental Trimex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oriental Trimex Ltd is 0 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oriental Trimex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oriental Trimex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oriental Trimex Ltd is ₹6.01 and ₹16.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oriental Trimex Ltd?

Oriental Trimex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.86%, 3 Years at -1.20%, 1 Year at 23.89%, 6 Month at 14.35%, 3 Month at -33.06% and 1 Month at -12.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oriental Trimex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oriental Trimex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.24 %
Institutions - 0.41 %
Public - 72.36 %

