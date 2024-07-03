Summary

Oriental Trimex Limited, promoted by Mr. Rajesh Punia and Ms. Savita Punia, was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 22nd April 1996 and later on converted into Public Company on February 06, 2001. The Company is engaged in the business of trading of building material, processing of marble and mining of granite. The Companys marble processing units are located at Greater Noida in NCR, at Singur near Kolkata and Gumidipoondi near Chennai. All the processing facilities of the Company are fully integrated processing facilities equipped with state-of-the-art machineries namely Gangsaws, automatic Resin Lines with robotic feeds, imported automatic Line Polishers and imported Grinding Machines. Apart from three marble processing units, the Company has a small granite processing unit in the State of Orissa. It has 3 granite quarries in the State of Orissa at Rairangpur, Behrampur are under developmentIn 2001, the Company commissioned marble processing unit at Greater Noida with a licensed and installed capacity of 12,600 MT per annum whereby the Company initiated the process of processing of imported as well as indigenous rough marble blocks into slabs/tiles.The Company further acquired small granite processing unit at Rairangpur, Orissa with a capacity of 650 MT. Presently, the Company is sourcing its raw material requirements through imports and indigenous sources. The Company is importing rough marble blocks for meeting its raw material requirement from Middle East, South

