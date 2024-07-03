SectorTrading
Open₹9.98
Prev. Close₹9.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.49
Day's High₹10.2
Day's Low₹9.42
52 Week's High₹16.91
52 Week's Low₹6.01
Book Value₹11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)72.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.4
30.15
28.52
28.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.66
38.14
42.04
47.86
Net Worth
61.06
68.29
70.56
76.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18.53
18.25
74.83
54.46
yoy growth (%)
1.54
-75.61
37.39
-5.15
Raw materials
-17.5
-14.86
-62.97
-44.45
As % of sales
94.48
81.43
84.15
81.61
Employee costs
-0.67
-0.7
-1.17
-1.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.37
-2.57
3.8
4.98
Depreciation
-1.46
-1.46
-1.46
-1.53
Tax paid
-0.49
-1.33
-0.42
6.36
Working capital
-4.36
-0.73
16.84
-1.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.54
-75.61
37.39
-5.15
Op profit growth
-136.53
-83.67
48.69
227.38
EBIT growth
-102.15
-75.53
46.12
215.67
Net profit growth
49.57
-291.3
-73.31
968.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajesh Punia
Whole-time Director
Savita Punia
Independent Director
Vivek Seth
Independent Director
Jitendra Surendra Gupta
Director
Baldev Kumar Lakhanpal
Independent Director
Aditya Gupta
Reports by Oriental Trimex Ltd
Summary
Oriental Trimex Limited, promoted by Mr. Rajesh Punia and Ms. Savita Punia, was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 22nd April 1996 and later on converted into Public Company on February 06, 2001. The Company is engaged in the business of trading of building material, processing of marble and mining of granite. The Companys marble processing units are located at Greater Noida in NCR, at Singur near Kolkata and Gumidipoondi near Chennai. All the processing facilities of the Company are fully integrated processing facilities equipped with state-of-the-art machineries namely Gangsaws, automatic Resin Lines with robotic feeds, imported automatic Line Polishers and imported Grinding Machines. Apart from three marble processing units, the Company has a small granite processing unit in the State of Orissa. It has 3 granite quarries in the State of Orissa at Rairangpur, Behrampur are under developmentIn 2001, the Company commissioned marble processing unit at Greater Noida with a licensed and installed capacity of 12,600 MT per annum whereby the Company initiated the process of processing of imported as well as indigenous rough marble blocks into slabs/tiles.The Company further acquired small granite processing unit at Rairangpur, Orissa with a capacity of 650 MT. Presently, the Company is sourcing its raw material requirements through imports and indigenous sources. The Company is importing rough marble blocks for meeting its raw material requirement from Middle East, South
Read More
The Oriental Trimex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oriental Trimex Ltd is ₹72.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oriental Trimex Ltd is 0 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oriental Trimex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oriental Trimex Ltd is ₹6.01 and ₹16.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Oriental Trimex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.86%, 3 Years at -1.20%, 1 Year at 23.89%, 6 Month at 14.35%, 3 Month at -33.06% and 1 Month at -12.19%.
