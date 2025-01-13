Oriental Trimex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.4
30.15
28.52
28.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.66
38.14
42.04
47.86
Net Worth
61.06
68.29
70.56
76.38
Minority Interest
Debt
28.51
29.77
29.28
29.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.14
1.14
1.53
1.72
Total Liabilities
90.71
99.2
101.37
107.75
Fixed Assets
39.22
41.05
42.51
43.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.55
6.11
5.58
6.26
Networking Capital
44.51
51.56
53.17
57.2
Inventories
27.31
34.67
37.7
37.67
Inventory Days
742.51
753.35
Sundry Debtors
22.46
25.59
27.62
35.06
Debtor Days
543.98
701.15
Other Current Assets
13.55
12.23
9.99
8.67
Sundry Creditors
-2.86
-2.44
-4.8
-12.27
Creditor Days
94.53
245.38
Other Current Liabilities
-15.95
-18.49
-17.34
-11.93
Cash
0.43
0.49
0.1
0.31
Total Assets
90.71
99.21
101.36
107.74
