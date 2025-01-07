iifl-logo-icon 1
Oriental Trimex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.84
(0.51%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Oriental Trimex Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

18.53

18.25

74.83

54.46

yoy growth (%)

1.54

-75.61

37.39

-5.15

Raw materials

-17.5

-14.86

-62.97

-44.45

As % of sales

94.48

81.43

84.15

81.61

Employee costs

-0.67

-0.7

-1.17

-1.05

As % of sales

3.65

3.84

1.57

1.93

Other costs

-0.84

-1.3

-2.2

-3.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.58

7.14

2.94

5.98

Operating profit

-0.5

1.38

8.46

5.69

OPM

-2.72

7.57

11.31

10.45

Depreciation

-1.46

-1.46

-1.46

-1.53

Interest expense

-5.32

-4.61

-4.52

-0.71

Other income

1.92

2.12

1.33

1.54

Profit before tax

-5.37

-2.57

3.8

4.98

Taxes

-0.49

-1.33

-0.42

6.36

Tax rate

9.21

51.7

-11.11

127.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.86

-3.9

3.38

11.35

Exceptional items

0

-0.01

-1.33

-3.67

Net profit

-5.86

-3.92

2.04

7.68

yoy growth (%)

49.57

-291.3

-73.31

968.82

NPM

-31.65

-21.48

2.73

14.1

