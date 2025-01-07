Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18.53
18.25
74.83
54.46
yoy growth (%)
1.54
-75.61
37.39
-5.15
Raw materials
-17.5
-14.86
-62.97
-44.45
As % of sales
94.48
81.43
84.15
81.61
Employee costs
-0.67
-0.7
-1.17
-1.05
As % of sales
3.65
3.84
1.57
1.93
Other costs
-0.84
-1.3
-2.2
-3.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.58
7.14
2.94
5.98
Operating profit
-0.5
1.38
8.46
5.69
OPM
-2.72
7.57
11.31
10.45
Depreciation
-1.46
-1.46
-1.46
-1.53
Interest expense
-5.32
-4.61
-4.52
-0.71
Other income
1.92
2.12
1.33
1.54
Profit before tax
-5.37
-2.57
3.8
4.98
Taxes
-0.49
-1.33
-0.42
6.36
Tax rate
9.21
51.7
-11.11
127.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.86
-3.9
3.38
11.35
Exceptional items
0
-0.01
-1.33
-3.67
Net profit
-5.86
-3.92
2.04
7.68
yoy growth (%)
49.57
-291.3
-73.31
968.82
NPM
-31.65
-21.48
2.73
14.1
