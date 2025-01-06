iifl-logo-icon 1
Oriental Trimex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.79
(-0.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:05 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Oriental Trimex Ltd

Oriental Trimex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.37

-2.57

3.8

4.98

Depreciation

-1.46

-1.46

-1.46

-1.53

Tax paid

-0.49

-1.33

-0.42

6.36

Working capital

-4.36

-0.73

16.84

-1.85

Other operating items

Operating

-11.69

-6.1

18.75

7.97

Capital expenditure

0

0.1

0.07

21.4

Free cash flow

-11.69

-5.99

18.83

29.37

Equity raised

95.76

103.61

103.94

61.65

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

12.15

12.53

18.56

-5.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

96.22

110.14

141.33

85.97

QUICKLINKS FOR Oriental Trimex Ltd

