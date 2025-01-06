Oriental Trimex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.37
-2.57
3.8
4.98
Depreciation
-1.46
-1.46
-1.46
-1.53
Tax paid
-0.49
-1.33
-0.42
6.36
Working capital
-4.36
-0.73
16.84
-1.85
Other operating items
Operating
-11.69
-6.1
18.75
7.97
Capital expenditure
0
0.1
0.07
21.4
Free cash flow
-11.69
-5.99
18.83
29.37
Equity raised
95.76
103.61
103.94
61.65
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
12.15
12.53
18.56
-5.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
96.22
110.14
141.33
85.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.