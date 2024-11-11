|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|ORIENTAL TRIMEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|ORIENTAL TRIMEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited quarterly financial results
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|ORIENTAL TRIMEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the FY ended March 2024 Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2024
|11 May 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|22 Mar 2024
|19 Mar 2024
|ORIENTAL TRIMEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising and other business matters Board considered and approved the following agenda: 1. Approval for raising of funds through issuance and allotment of equity shares having face value of ?10.00/- (Rupee Ten Only) (Equity Shares) for an aggregate amount not more than Rs. 49,00,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Nine Crores Only) on right issue basis, on such terms and conditions as may be decided by the Board of Directors of our Company to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company, as on the record date (to be notified subsequently) subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory, statutory approvals, in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, and the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time, (Rights Issue); 2. Appointment of various intermediaries for the aforesaid Rights Issue; 3. Constitution of the Rights Issue Committee consisting of Mr. Rajesh Kumar Punia, Chairman; Ms. Savita Punia, Member; Mr. Om Prakash Sharma, Member; Mr. Vivek Ramesh Seth, Member 4. To Increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 70,00,00,000/ (Rupees Seventy Crores Only) to Rs. 75,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seventy-Five Crores Only) & Consequent Amendment to the Capital Clause in the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of members. The present clause be altered as follows: V. The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 75,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seventy-Five Crores Only) divided into 7,50,00,000 (Seven Crores and Fifty Lacs) Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each. 5. To Convene an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members on April 15, 2024 for the purpose of approval of applicable agenda. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on22.03.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Mar 2024
|12 Mar 2024
|ORIENTAL TRIMEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fund Raising Outcome of Board Meeting Re- appointment of Mr. Aditya Gupta as Non-executive and Independent Director of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|ORIENTAL TRIMEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 submission of unaudited stanalone finanacial results for quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024)
