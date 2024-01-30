TO THE MEMBERS OF ORIENTAL TRIMEX LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of ORIENTAL TRIMEX LIMITED (‘the company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, the Cash flow statement and the Statement of change in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its profit /(loss) (including Other Comprehensive Income), its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in the audit Useful lives of Property, Plant & Equipment We were explained that the depreciation policy of the company is consistent. If there is any addition to the asset or asset is sold, discarded, demolished or destroyed then the calculation is made according to the date of such event. In other words, if any asset is purchased or sold then the calculation is made according to the date of purchase or sold. (Refer to Notes 3 to the financial statements) We were further explained that the: - The property, plant and equipment are depreciated on a pro-rate basis on written down value basis, over the useful life of the assets, as estimated by the management. These estimations are based on changes in the expected level of usage, technological developments, level of wear and tear, which involve high degree of the estimation and judgement and could affect the reported residual value and depreciation of the assets. As the value of Property, Plant and Equipment is Rs. 3921.71 lac which constitutes the significant part of the total assets of the Company, therefore any change in depreciation policy of the asset and making provision for impairment loss could have a substantial impact on the profit/loss in future years and on the accuracy of the financial statements. a)Useful life of the asset b)Rate of depreciation and c)Residual value of the asset is taken for the purpose of depreciation in accordance with the exactly specified in the Schedule-II of the companies Act, 2013. Valuation of Trade Receivable Our Results: We refer to Note 7 of the financial statements. We have not identified any situation which may lead to material adjustments to the carrying value of The Property, Plant and Equipment. The management of the company assesses the expected credit loss related to trade receivables at regular intervals and at the end of each financial year. We obtained the Companys credit policy for trade receivables. We have examined and verified: - The carrying amount of trade receivables of the company is Rs, 2246.48 lac as at March 31, 2024. We concentrated on this area because of its magnitude and the degree of judgments required to estimate the expected credit loss and determining the carrying amount of trade receivables as at the closing date of the financial statements. a) The ageing of trade receivables. b) Managements assessment on the credit worthiness of selected customers for trade receivables. c) Adequacy of the provision created by the company for credit losses. d) Supporting documents provided by management in relation to assessment. Valuation of Inventories Our Results: Based on our audit procedures performed, we found managements assessment of the recoverability of trade receivables to be sufficient. We refer to Note 6 to the financial statements. We have examined: - Inventory alone constitute the major portion of the current assets of the company as a result of that we were more focused on the method of valuation and carrying value of the inventory. As at March 31, 2024, the total carrying amount of inventories is Rs. 2731.43 lac. The assessment of impairment of inventories involves significant degree of uncertainty, assumptions and application of judgment. a) Ageing of inventory The management of the company reviews the inventory on regular intervals for: - b) History of inventory written off a) Obsolescence of the inventory c) Inventory obsolescence incidences b) Permanent decline in net realizable value of the inventory below the cost. d) Reversal of inventory written off c) Ageing of inventory Our Results: d) Turnover rate We had a detailed discussion with the key managerial personnel of the company and took their views on inventory valuation considering the current economic environment. In our opinion, methods adopted by the management were adequate. We have formed our opinion based on facts and available evidence. Inventory records are kept updated and allowances are recorded in the books for inventory whenever required

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") notified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to adequacy of the internal financial control over the financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"

g. The provision of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act, regarding managerial remuneration have been complied by the company; and

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

i. Based on our examination, which include test checks, the Company has not used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31,2024)

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure A referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

1) (a) (i) As explain to us, the fixed assets have been verified by the management, the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(ii) The company does not have any intangible assets;

(b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) Having regards to the representation made by the management, we have to state that no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2) (a) According to information and explanations given to us, the physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits during the year from any bank or financial institution. In view of it, the reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) is not applicable on the company.

3) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any investments in, nor provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

4) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not advanced any loans, investments, guarantees, and security, therefore provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act are not applicable

5) As per the provisions of Section 73 and 76 the company does not already have nor has accepted any deposit during the year.

6) The maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act is not applicable on the Company.

7) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company had been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including, Income- Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and according to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable except statuary dues as per detail given below-:

Nature of Statuary Dues Year Ended 31.03.2024 Year Ended 31.03.2024 (Rs. in lacs ) (Rs. in lacs ) Provident Fund 43.91 42.70 Employee State Insurance 4.14 3.71 Income Tax / TDS 76.17 74.41 Sales Tax 57.96 57.96 Other dues 119.25 128.63 Total 301.43 307.41

(b) The disputed statutory dues aggregating to Rs. 132.83 lakhs, that have not been deposited on account of matters pending in appeals before appropriate authorities are as under:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs. in lacs ) Forum where dispute is pending Sales Tax Tax demands, C Form 2006 to 2017 19.77 Commissioner Appeals TDS/Income Tax De-monetisation demand U/ s143(3) 2017-2018 92.76 Director , Income Tax Laxmi Nagar. Custom Duty Refunds Rejection by Customs 2010 to 2013 20.30 CESTATE Appeal Allahabad.

8) There are no transactions not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(9) (a) According to the Information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the record of the company, the company has borrowed funds Rs 23.27 Cr. from Edelweiss ARC in year 2019 and payment of interest had been in default since March 2020. Now as per Management, loan amount including accrued interest has settled to Rs. 36.75 Crore with lender vide settlement letter dated 30.01.2024, out of which, Rs. 14.75 Crore has been paid till 31st March, 2024.

(b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) According to the Information and explanation given to us, the company has not borrowed funds during the year therefore the clause relating to diversion of borrowed funds is not applicable on it.

(d) According to the Information and explanation given to us, the company has no borrowed funds during the year therefore the clause relating to Term of use of borrowed funds is not applicable on it.

(e) Acording to the Information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the Information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its Subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10) (a) According to the Information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the record of the company, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) therefore clause relating to diversion of said funds is not applicable.

(b) Accrding to the Information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the record of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

11) (a) Based on examination of books and records of the company, and according to information and explanation given to us and basis of audit conducted by us, no fraud by the company or fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Based on examination of books and records of the company, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) In accordance with representation received from Management of the company, no whistle-blower complaints, have been, received during the year by the company;

12) According to the Information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the record of the company, we report that Company is not a Nidhi Company defined under section 406 of Companies Act 2013

13) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) a) According to the Information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, we report that the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

15) According to the Information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the record of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

16) (a) According to the Information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934)

17) The company has incurred cash losses Rs 548.15 lac in the financial year and the company has incurred cash losses of Rs 378.21 lac preceding financial year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year there we are not required to report in that respect.

19) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

.20) Provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 relating to CSR activities regarding are not applicable on the Company

21) Reporting on any qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements is not applicable in case of standalone financial statements.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of the independent auditors report of even date on the financial statements of the company for the year ended March 31, 2024.)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ORIENTAL TRIMEX LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting" (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgments, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.