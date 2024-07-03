Oriental Trimex Ltd Summary

Oriental Trimex Limited, promoted by Mr. Rajesh Punia and Ms. Savita Punia, was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 22nd April 1996 and later on converted into Public Company on February 06, 2001. The Company is engaged in the business of trading of building material, processing of marble and mining of granite. The Companys marble processing units are located at Greater Noida in NCR, at Singur near Kolkata and Gumidipoondi near Chennai. All the processing facilities of the Company are fully integrated processing facilities equipped with state-of-the-art machineries namely Gangsaws, automatic Resin Lines with robotic feeds, imported automatic Line Polishers and imported Grinding Machines. Apart from three marble processing units, the Company has a small granite processing unit in the State of Orissa. It has 3 granite quarries in the State of Orissa at Rairangpur, Behrampur are under developmentIn 2001, the Company commissioned marble processing unit at Greater Noida with a licensed and installed capacity of 12,600 MT per annum whereby the Company initiated the process of processing of imported as well as indigenous rough marble blocks into slabs/tiles.The Company further acquired small granite processing unit at Rairangpur, Orissa with a capacity of 650 MT. Presently, the Company is sourcing its raw material requirements through imports and indigenous sources. The Company is importing rough marble blocks for meeting its raw material requirement from Middle East, South East Asian Countries, Greece, Egypt, Spain, Turkey and Italy and sells its after processing in the domestic market to institutional as well as retail customers either directly or through wholesalers. The Company also imports semi processed marble slabs for raw material requirement from these countries including Srilanka apart from sourcing marble slabs and blocks indigenously.In the year 2004, the Company secured mining lease at Village Jangia-Badadalmia, Tehsil-Bahalda, Rairangpura, District Baripada, Orissa over 6.90 acres for a period of 10 years. Further, in the year 2006, another mining lease at Village Palli, Chikiti Tehsil, Ganjam District, Orissa over 38.14 acres was acquired for a period of 20 years.During the year 2007, Company acquired the rights from the department of mines, Government of Orissa for mining of decorative stone (minor minerals) at village Potteru in Malkangiri District of Orissa through a prospecting license. In order to finance the expansion program, the Company came out with its Initial Public Offer in February, 2007 through which, it issued 93,11,875 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each, at a price of Rs. 48 per equity share and raised a sum of Rs.4469.70 lakhs. Resultant, the paid up equity share capital of Company increased by 9,31,18,750 thus aggregating to Rs. 14,81,52,080 as on 31 March, 2007.The Company completed its expansion plan at Greater Noida unit by increasing its production capacity from 12600 MTPA to 25200 MTPA during June 2008 and commissioned Marble Processing Unit at Gumidipoondi near Chennai in the State of Tamilnadu with production capacity of 12600 MTPA. It started marketing operations of products at Mumbai by opening a Marketing Outlet at Malad in January 2009. Another state of art Marble processing unit with processing capacity of 12600 MTPA was commissioned in Singur, West Bengal in March, 2010. The Companys Singur Unit commenced production during August 2010. It set up three new exclusive franchisee with registered brand name Rare Earth in Dehradun, Cuttack and Bhatinda.