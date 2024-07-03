iifl-logo-icon 1
Manaksia Ltd Share Price

85.77
(-4.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

  • Open89
  • Day's High90.3
  • 52 Wk High148.55
  • Prev. Close89.92
  • Day's Low84.61
  • 52 Wk Low 80.85
  • Turnover (lac)79.94
  • P/E52.3
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value27.78
  • EPS1.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)562.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Manaksia Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

89

Prev. Close

89.92

Turnover(Lac.)

79.94

Day's High

90.3

Day's Low

84.61

52 Week's High

148.55

52 Week's Low

80.85

Book Value

27.78

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

562.09

P/E

52.3

EPS

1.72

Divi. Yield

0

Manaksia Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 14 Sep, 2023

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Manaksia Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Manaksia Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.93%

Non-Promoter- 1.34%

Institutions: 1.34%

Non-Institutions: 23.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Manaksia Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.11

13.11

13.11

13.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

166.25

167.55

89.96

101.12

Net Worth

179.36

180.66

103.07

114.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.74

36.31

47.24

31.48

yoy growth (%)

-26.35

-23.13

50.04

22.01

Raw materials

-25.88

-34.87

-40.78

-21.53

As % of sales

96.8

96.03

86.32

68.37

Employee costs

-3.92

-4.46

-3.94

-5.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.86

65.73

65.7

12.21

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.37

-0.46

-0.45

Tax paid

-3.65

-12.95

-14.04

-3.62

Working capital

-2.57

-10.54

24.01

6.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.35

-23.13

50.04

22.01

Op profit growth

153.02

225.73

-69.22

225.67

EBIT growth

-87.88

-0.05

432.92

-57.88

Net profit growth

-92.03

2.15

501.66

-62.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

701.54

1,165.45

1,174.09

861.04

856.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

701.54

1,165.45

1,174.09

861.04

856.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

63.11

77.27

60.49

32.64

63.22

Manaksia Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Manaksia Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

K K Chaudhuri

ED / MD / Promoter

Suresh Kumar Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Vineet Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramesh Kumar Maheshwari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Biswanath Bhattacharjee

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nidhi Baheti

Non Executive Director

Varun Agrawal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anatha Bandhaba Chakrabartty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manaksia Ltd

Summary

Manaksia Limited formerly incorporated as Hindusthan Seals Limited on December 27, 1984, had subsequently changed its present name to Manaksia Limited on December 4, 2003. The Company is focused on the economic opportunities coming out of Nigeria, where its subsidiaries produce galvanized steel and prepainted profiled sheets, colour-coated aluminium coils and sheets, metal closures, paper packaging products, and non-ferrous alloys for the automotive sector. Mr. Basudeo Agrawal and Suresh Kumar Agrawal are Promoters of the Company.The Companys metal packaging products include crowns, roll-on pilfer-proof closures, expanded polyethylene liners as well as push-open and other metal containers. In the fast moving consumer goods segment, the company is a dependable mosquito repellents outsourcing destination for the Mortein (owned by Reckitt Benckiser (India) Limited) and Maxo (owned by Jyothy Laboratories) brands.The Company has now diversified into the production of aluminium rolled products, secondary specification aluminium alloys and galvanised steel.The Companys wholly owned subsidiary in Nigeria, MINL Limited, was set up in 1996 and is the market leader in ROPP caps and crown corks in Nigeria. It has also set up facilities for the manufacture of galvanised steel, metal colour coated sheets and coils and secondary specification aluminium alloys. The company also has subsidiary companies in Ghana (Dynatech Industries Ghana Limited) and Dubai (Euroasian Ventures FZE).Manaksia L
Company FAQs

What is the Manaksia Ltd share price today?

The Manaksia Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹85.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manaksia Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manaksia Ltd is ₹562.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manaksia Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manaksia Ltd is 52.3 and 3.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manaksia Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manaksia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manaksia Ltd is ₹80.85 and ₹148.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Manaksia Ltd?

Manaksia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.94%, 3 Years at 4.41%, 1 Year at -32.24%, 6 Month at -8.65%, 3 Month at -11.44% and 1 Month at -3.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manaksia Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manaksia Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.93 %
Institutions - 1.35 %
Public - 23.72 %

