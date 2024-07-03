SectorTrading
Open₹89
Prev. Close₹89.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹79.94
Day's High₹90.3
Day's Low₹84.61
52 Week's High₹148.55
52 Week's Low₹80.85
Book Value₹27.78
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)562.09
P/E52.3
EPS1.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.11
13.11
13.11
13.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
166.25
167.55
89.96
101.12
Net Worth
179.36
180.66
103.07
114.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.74
36.31
47.24
31.48
yoy growth (%)
-26.35
-23.13
50.04
22.01
Raw materials
-25.88
-34.87
-40.78
-21.53
As % of sales
96.8
96.03
86.32
68.37
Employee costs
-3.92
-4.46
-3.94
-5.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.86
65.73
65.7
12.21
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.37
-0.46
-0.45
Tax paid
-3.65
-12.95
-14.04
-3.62
Working capital
-2.57
-10.54
24.01
6.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.35
-23.13
50.04
22.01
Op profit growth
153.02
225.73
-69.22
225.67
EBIT growth
-87.88
-0.05
432.92
-57.88
Net profit growth
-92.03
2.15
501.66
-62.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
701.54
1,165.45
1,174.09
861.04
856.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
701.54
1,165.45
1,174.09
861.04
856.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
63.11
77.27
60.49
32.64
63.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
K K Chaudhuri
ED / MD / Promoter
Suresh Kumar Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Vineet Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramesh Kumar Maheshwari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Biswanath Bhattacharjee
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nidhi Baheti
Non Executive Director
Varun Agrawal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anatha Bandhaba Chakrabartty
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Manaksia Limited formerly incorporated as Hindusthan Seals Limited on December 27, 1984, had subsequently changed its present name to Manaksia Limited on December 4, 2003. The Company is focused on the economic opportunities coming out of Nigeria, where its subsidiaries produce galvanized steel and prepainted profiled sheets, colour-coated aluminium coils and sheets, metal closures, paper packaging products, and non-ferrous alloys for the automotive sector. Mr. Basudeo Agrawal and Suresh Kumar Agrawal are Promoters of the Company.The Companys metal packaging products include crowns, roll-on pilfer-proof closures, expanded polyethylene liners as well as push-open and other metal containers. In the fast moving consumer goods segment, the company is a dependable mosquito repellents outsourcing destination for the Mortein (owned by Reckitt Benckiser (India) Limited) and Maxo (owned by Jyothy Laboratories) brands.The Company has now diversified into the production of aluminium rolled products, secondary specification aluminium alloys and galvanised steel.The Companys wholly owned subsidiary in Nigeria, MINL Limited, was set up in 1996 and is the market leader in ROPP caps and crown corks in Nigeria. It has also set up facilities for the manufacture of galvanised steel, metal colour coated sheets and coils and secondary specification aluminium alloys. The company also has subsidiary companies in Ghana (Dynatech Industries Ghana Limited) and Dubai (Euroasian Ventures FZE).Manaksia L
Read More
The Manaksia Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹85.77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manaksia Ltd is ₹562.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Manaksia Ltd is 52.3 and 3.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manaksia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manaksia Ltd is ₹80.85 and ₹148.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Manaksia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.94%, 3 Years at 4.41%, 1 Year at -32.24%, 6 Month at -8.65%, 3 Month at -11.44% and 1 Month at -3.69%.
