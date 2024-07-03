Summary

Manaksia Limited formerly incorporated as Hindusthan Seals Limited on December 27, 1984, had subsequently changed its present name to Manaksia Limited on December 4, 2003. The Company is focused on the economic opportunities coming out of Nigeria, where its subsidiaries produce galvanized steel and prepainted profiled sheets, colour-coated aluminium coils and sheets, metal closures, paper packaging products, and non-ferrous alloys for the automotive sector. Mr. Basudeo Agrawal and Suresh Kumar Agrawal are Promoters of the Company.The Companys metal packaging products include crowns, roll-on pilfer-proof closures, expanded polyethylene liners as well as push-open and other metal containers. In the fast moving consumer goods segment, the company is a dependable mosquito repellents outsourcing destination for the Mortein (owned by Reckitt Benckiser (India) Limited) and Maxo (owned by Jyothy Laboratories) brands.The Company has now diversified into the production of aluminium rolled products, secondary specification aluminium alloys and galvanised steel.The Companys wholly owned subsidiary in Nigeria, MINL Limited, was set up in 1996 and is the market leader in ROPP caps and crown corks in Nigeria. It has also set up facilities for the manufacture of galvanised steel, metal colour coated sheets and coils and secondary specification aluminium alloys. The company also has subsidiary companies in Ghana (Dynatech Industries Ghana Limited) and Dubai (Euroasian Ventures FZE).Manaksia L

