Manaksia Ltd Cash Flow Statement

85.77
(-4.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Manaksia FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.86

65.73

65.7

12.21

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.37

-0.46

-0.45

Tax paid

-3.65

-12.95

-14.04

-3.62

Working capital

-2.57

-10.54

24.01

6.67

Other operating items

Operating

1.29

41.86

75.21

14.79

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.76

-0.26

-12.04

Free cash flow

1.3

42.62

74.95

2.75

Equity raised

193.82

155.56

158.87

147.97

Investing

1.21

-4.15

5.65

-1.33

Financing

0.81

-1.96

-5

7.4

Dividends paid

0

0

19.66

0

Net in cash

197.15

192.08

254.13

156.8

