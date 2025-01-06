Manaksia Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.86
65.73
65.7
12.21
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.37
-0.46
-0.45
Tax paid
-3.65
-12.95
-14.04
-3.62
Working capital
-2.57
-10.54
24.01
6.67
Other operating items
Operating
1.29
41.86
75.21
14.79
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.76
-0.26
-12.04
Free cash flow
1.3
42.62
74.95
2.75
Equity raised
193.82
155.56
158.87
147.97
Investing
1.21
-4.15
5.65
-1.33
Financing
0.81
-1.96
-5
7.4
Dividends paid
0
0
19.66
0
Net in cash
197.15
192.08
254.13
156.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.