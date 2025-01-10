Manaksia Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.11
13.11
13.11
13.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
166.25
167.55
89.96
101.12
Net Worth
179.36
180.66
103.07
114.23
Minority Interest
Debt
5.15
0.19
0.29
0.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.23
0.06
0
0
Total Liabilities
185.74
180.91
103.36
114.6
Fixed Assets
1.5
1.65
1.86
2.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
139.11
66.64
43.05
39.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0.23
0.24
0.26
Networking Capital
24.56
28.7
36.28
63.07
Inventories
0.04
0.68
0.68
0.61
Inventory Days
8.32
Sundry Debtors
7.07
1.71
5.96
4.27
Debtor Days
58.28
Other Current Assets
19.54
32.44
35.76
59.66
Sundry Creditors
-0.37
-0.41
-4.74
-0.19
Creditor Days
2.59
Other Current Liabilities
-1.72
-5.72
-1.38
-1.28
Cash
20.36
83.69
21.94
9.74
Total Assets
185.74
180.91
103.37
114.61
