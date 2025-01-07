Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.74
36.31
47.24
31.48
yoy growth (%)
-26.35
-23.13
50.04
22.01
Raw materials
-25.88
-34.87
-40.78
-21.53
As % of sales
96.8
96.03
86.32
68.37
Employee costs
-3.92
-4.46
-3.94
-5.54
As % of sales
14.66
12.29
8.35
17.6
Other costs
-18.28
-5.41
-5.1
-12.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
68.37
14.9
10.8
40.74
Operating profit
-21.35
-8.43
-2.59
-8.41
OPM
-79.84
-23.23
-5.48
-26.73
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.37
-0.46
-0.45
Interest expense
-0.11
-0.07
-0.14
-0.14
Other income
29.65
74.63
68.9
21.23
Profit before tax
7.86
65.73
65.7
12.21
Taxes
-3.65
-12.95
-14.04
-3.62
Tax rate
-46.48
-19.71
-21.36
-29.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.2
52.78
51.66
8.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.2
52.78
51.66
8.58
yoy growth (%)
-92.03
2.15
501.66
-62.9
NPM
15.72
145.34
109.36
27.27
