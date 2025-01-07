iifl-logo-icon 1
Manaksia Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

85.95
(0.21%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.74

36.31

47.24

31.48

yoy growth (%)

-26.35

-23.13

50.04

22.01

Raw materials

-25.88

-34.87

-40.78

-21.53

As % of sales

96.8

96.03

86.32

68.37

Employee costs

-3.92

-4.46

-3.94

-5.54

As % of sales

14.66

12.29

8.35

17.6

Other costs

-18.28

-5.41

-5.1

-12.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

68.37

14.9

10.8

40.74

Operating profit

-21.35

-8.43

-2.59

-8.41

OPM

-79.84

-23.23

-5.48

-26.73

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.37

-0.46

-0.45

Interest expense

-0.11

-0.07

-0.14

-0.14

Other income

29.65

74.63

68.9

21.23

Profit before tax

7.86

65.73

65.7

12.21

Taxes

-3.65

-12.95

-14.04

-3.62

Tax rate

-46.48

-19.71

-21.36

-29.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.2

52.78

51.66

8.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.2

52.78

51.66

8.58

yoy growth (%)

-92.03

2.15

501.66

-62.9

NPM

15.72

145.34

109.36

27.27

